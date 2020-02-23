Wartburg College Castle Singers to perform at Sioux City church

SIOUX CITY -- The Wartburg College Castle Singers will open its 2020 Concert Tour at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Mark Lutheran Church-ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., in Sioux City. The performance is open to the public.
The Castle Singers, a chamber vocal ensemble, is under the direction of Nicki Bakko Toliver. This concert will feature a special performance by the Wayne State Chamber Choir, under the direction of Matthew Armstrong, a 1998 Wartburg College graduate.
A suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students (with a $25 cap for families) will be accepted to support Wartburg's ensemble tours and music program.