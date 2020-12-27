Watercolor exhibit to open at Encounter Center on Jan. 5

SIOUX CITY -- A group of Sioux City artists will bring watercolor to life, beginning Jan. 5, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Brought to the center by artist Glenda Drennen, "Sheltering Impressions" will run through Feb. 7.

Seven female artists were enrolled as students in Drennen's watercolor class when COVID-19 broke out. The classes were canceled but the students continued meeting electronically twice a week.

In addition to Drennen, the works of Paula Crandell, Jeanne Emmons, Carol Ratcliff, Lynn Nordsiden, Sharon Hobart and Mary Jo Kvidera will be represented in "Sheltering Impressions."

