Wayne State professor to discuss America's 200 years of war
SIOUX CITY -- Wayne State College professor Don Hickey will present "200 Years American War," a Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center livestreamed program at 2 p.m. May 16.

The lecture will be accessible at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc

Don Hickey

Hickey

In this presentation, Hickey will give an overview of 12 major wars from 1775 to 1975. A specialist in American history and American military history, he will look at the aims of the wars as well as their outcomes and legacies.

Hickey is best known for such books as "The War of 1812: A Forgotten Conflict" and "Nebraska Moments: Glimpses of Nebraska's Past."

