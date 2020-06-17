You are the owner of this article.
Wayne State professor to give Encounter Center Facebook Live talk on political division
Wayne State professor to give Encounter Center Facebook Live talk on political division

don hickey

Hickey

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Wayne State College Professor Don Hickey will be delivering a lecture discussing political division during a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook Live presentation at 2 p.m. June 28.

Hickey's topic will be "Our Political Divisions Today: An Historical Perspective." He will explore other periods in our history in which we have been deeply divided and will seek to understand what these periods have in common and how we navigated our way through them. He will then look at our divisions today and make some observations about the forthcoming election. He will conclude by suggesting that, at least in the long run, both parties have some cause for optimism.

To view Hickey's presentation, go to Facebook.com/sclandc.

