Wayne State's Jazz Ensemble to perform feel-good music Dec. 2

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State College Jazz Ensemble will present an evening of feel-good music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

The performance will take place at the WSC Music Annex (Praise Assembly of God building, 1000 East 10th St., Wayne). This event is free and open to the public.

Instrumental soloists include Austin Burkhardt of Winnetoon, Nebraska; Channing Walden of Sioux Falls; Wynter Fulsaas of Oakdale, Nebraska; Jacob Pedersen of Norfolk, Nebraska; Lane McRoberts of Homer, Nebraska; Kiernan Baker of Seward, Nebraska; Alexander Kesting of Pierce, Nebraska; Luke Jacobs of Phillips, Nebraska; and Haley Richstein of Bellevue, Nebraska. The Jazz Ensemble is directed by adjunct instructor Jesse McBee.

The repertoire incorporates an energetic and patriotic "America The Beautiful" by Samuel A. Ward; the Cuban dance, contemporary groove "Funky Cha-Cha" by Arturo Sandoval; and the classic swing band tune "Basie-Straight Ahead" by Sammy Nestico.

Traditional jazz favorites are balanced with the modern ballad "Lifelong Friends" by Kris Berg and a festive swing arrangement of "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing" arranged by Rich DeRosa.

For more information, please contact the Wayne State College Department of Music at (402) 375-7359.

