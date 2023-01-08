 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Winter on the Prairie' explored during Encounter Center program

SIOUX CITY -- How did early Siouxland settlers endure rough winters? Historian Russ Gifford will have some answers when he presents "Winter on the Prairie," a 2 p.m. Jan. 15 program at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Russ Gifford

Gifford

From hard snows, surprise blizzards, white-out conditions and 40-below zero wind chills, the prairie people had none of the modern conveniences.

"We will get a glimpse of winter in the city (and) on the prairie with the people of the small towns and desolate farmhouses," Gifford said.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD).

For more information on this or any other program, call 712-224-5242 or go online at siouxcitylcic.com.  

