Wreath laying at Sgt. Floyd Monument on Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- In a mission to remember, honor and teach, people will be participating in National Wreath Across America Day at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sgt. Floyd Monument, 2601 S. Lewis Blvd.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, along with the Sgt. Floyd Honor Guard, will be joining more than 1,600 cities in 50 U.S. states during these wreath-laying ceremonies. A wreath will be placed at the Sgt. Floyd Monument.

Floyd was a U.S. explorer, a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and a quartermaster in the Lewis and Clark Expedition and the only member of the Corps of Discovery to die on the expedition.

Floyd died near present-day Sioux City of a probable burst appendix. Lewis and Clark named the hilltop where Floyd was buried "Floyd's Bluff" and the nearby river the "Floyd River."

