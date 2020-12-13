Wreath-laying ceremony at Sgt. Floyd Monument

SIOUX CITY -- The Sgt. Floyd Monument National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony, in the mission to remember, honor and teach, will be taking place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Wreath-laying ceremonies will be taking place in more than 1,600 cities across the United States at the same time.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, along with the Sgt. Floyd Honor Guard and others, will be laying a wreath. Sgt. Charles Floyd was a noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Army and a quartermaster in the Lewis and Clark Expedition. He was also the only member of the Corps of Discovery to die in the expedition.