You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WWII's Dieppe Raid will be discussed at Encounter Center program
View Comments

WWII's Dieppe Raid will be discussed at Encounter Center program

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Rudy Daniels will be presenting "Chasing History: Mysteries of the Dieppe Raid of 1942" at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Daniels, a longtime college professor, will discuss World War II's Operation Jubilee, more commonly known as the Dieppe Raid, which was an allied assault on the German-occupied port of Dieppe, France. It was the first land action in which the United States Army participated.

Admission to this program is free and a reception will follow.

+41 Photos: 41 images of Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre through the years
Rudy Daniels

Daniels

 Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News