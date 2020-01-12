WWII's Dieppe Raid will be discussed at Encounter Center program

SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Rudy Daniels will be presenting "Chasing History: Mysteries of the Dieppe Raid of 1942" at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Daniels, a longtime college professor, will discuss World War II's Operation Jubilee, more commonly known as the Dieppe Raid, which was an allied assault on the German-occupied port of Dieppe, France. It was the first land action in which the United States Army participated.