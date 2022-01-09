 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth fishing instructor certification Feb. 13 at Ponca State Park

PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game & Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors at a workshop Feb. 13 at Ponca State Park. 

Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game & Parks staff who host educational fishing events. 

Training will take place at Ponca State Park's Education and Resource Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13. Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics. These volunteers will have access to Game & Parks' loaner fishing equipment and educational materials for events. They also will receive program incentives. 

Instructors are encouraged to volunteer for such Game & Parks programs as community fishing nights and outdoor expos. 

Contact Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov, to register for the event. Registration is preferred but not required. 

