Youth fishing instructor certification Feb. 13 at Ponca State Park

PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game & Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors at a workshop Feb. 13 at Ponca State Park.

Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game & Parks staff who host educational fishing events.

Training will take place at Ponca State Park's Education and Resource Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13. Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics. These volunteers will have access to Game & Parks' loaner fishing equipment and educational materials for events. They also will receive program incentives.

Instructors are encouraged to volunteer for such Game & Parks programs as community fishing nights and outdoor expos.

Contact Larry Pape, larry.pape@nebraska.gov, to register for the event. Registration is preferred but not required.

