 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ZooMobile to visit Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center on May 1
0 comments

ZooMobile to visit Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center on May 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Zoo critters are coming to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, for two separate shows on May 1.

Presented by the Sioux Falls ZooMobile, "All About Animals" will feature live mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish in a program sponsored by the Marcia Poole Youth Fund, which endeavors to provide engaging and educational opportunities for Siouxland families.

This outdoor program will require face masks and encourage social distancing. Audience members must preregister by calling 712-224-5242 or by emailing solson@siouxcitylcic.com

The programs will be open to the first 50 people registered for each of the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. programs on May 1.

More information on all the programs at the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, as well as the adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center, can be found at siouxcitylcic.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News