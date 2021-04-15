ZooMobile to visit Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center on May 1

SIOUX CITY -- Zoo critters are coming to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, for two separate shows on May 1.

Presented by the Sioux Falls ZooMobile, "All About Animals" will feature live mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish in a program sponsored by the Marcia Poole Youth Fund, which endeavors to provide engaging and educational opportunities for Siouxland families.

This outdoor program will require face masks and encourage social distancing. Audience members must preregister by calling 712-224-5242 or by emailing solson@siouxcitylcic.com.

The programs will be open to the first 50 people registered for each of the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. programs on May 1.

More information on all the programs at the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, as well as the adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center, can be found at siouxcitylcic.com.

