Broadway theaters attack virus: 'This is absolutely doable'

“We are going to learn as we go, and we do our best effort in setting up the policies that we think are going to keep people the safest. But we have to be flexible and agile so that as we observe, we can change and update them,” she said.

The majority of Broadway' 41 theaters were built before the Depression and are uniquely risky when it comes to transmission, with narrow backstage spaces, sealed-up windows and poor ventilation. Crowds — often older-skewing — gather outside bathrooms and at bars during intermission, while entrances and exits are limited.

Backstage, while stars get their own dressing rooms, most of the ensemble and understudies share tiny rooms, and the orchestra is crammed into a pit under the stage. Props and costumes are touched multiple times a night. New protocols are needed everywhere.

The Disney Theatrical Group has settled on five pillars to keep people safe: mandating vaccinations, frequent testing, plenty of PPE, regular hand hygiene and surface cleaning and upgrading HVAC systems.

Company members are PCR tested every day and there is additional antigen testing planned — far exceeding the union protocols. Because Disney has children in their companies, they are sticking with masking mandates backstage.