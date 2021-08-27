Broadway theaters attack virus: 'This is absolutely doable'

Examining every aspect of their productions has led to everything from touchless bathroom facilities to scrapping the tradition of actors signing autographs after shows. Managers even realized that two actors in one show who had no stage time together were sharing a dressing room, unnecessarily risking a bigger disruption if one fell ill.

“Those are the types of things you have to look at and shake up status quo to say ‘The things that we do out of hand without even thoroughly thinking about, we have to back up and reevaluate,’” said Intagliata.

“Pass Over” — the first play to open on Broadway since the pandemic shut down in March 2020 — was almost perfectly designed to show a path past COVID-19: It has just three actors, lasts just 90 minutes with no intermission and no musicians.

“This is the right show to be the first,” said Adamson. “If we can’t make it work with this one, then we don’t understand what works. With musicals, it will be harder. But we have the tools.”