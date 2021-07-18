Bulletin Board

Department of Human Services, seeks volunteers in the clerical field or transportation. 712-255-2913, ext. 2049.

SafePlace, seeks volunteers for services such as filing, outreach and fundraising or direct service to clients or childcare after certification training (provided by SafePlace). Also seeking bilingual volunteers, fluent in both English and Spanish, to provide direct and indirect services. Please call 258-7233.

Iowa Radio Reading Information Service, seeks volunteers to read the Sioux City Journal on air for the blind from 8 to 9 a.m. twice a month at KWIT studios. 712-274-6406.

ASSE International Student Exchange Program, volunteers needed as area representatives that recruit and screen prospective host families, supervise exchange students, and interview American students who wish to go abroad. 1-800-736-1760.

Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School, (STARS), needs volunteers to assist in therapeutic horseback riding for persons with disabilities. No horse knowledge necessary. Instructor training available. For more information, e-mail jerusha@scstars.org or call the barn at 712-239-5042.

Alzheimer's Association, seeking volunteers. 712-279-5802.