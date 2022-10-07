Bulletin Board

Programs/Self-Help Groups

Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724.

Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724.

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333.

Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the month at Mid-Step Services, 4303 Stone Ave. For families and interested persons.

Child Care Resource and Referral, provides resources, education and advocacy for children, parents, and child care providers. Assists in child care needs. For more information, call 712-796-3489.

Co-Dependence Anonymous, 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at First Lutheran Church, Fireside Room.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CODA), 10 a.m. Saturdays at Hawkeye Club, 420 Jones St.

Sex Addicts Anonymous, fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. For more information, or to find a meeting near you, please call 800-477-8191.

Clinics

Siouxland District Health immunization clinics, call for appointment, 712-279-6119 or 1-800-587-3005.

Information

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Study, 6 p.m. Fridays and 9:15 a.m. Sundays at Trimble United Methodist Church, 1424 27th St. Friday meetings will be in the lower level of the church. Sunday meetings will be in the upper level of the church.

Family and Addictive Illness series, for more information, call 234-2300.

Healthy Life Recovery, we provide an inclusive, judgement-free environment. We want the LGBTQ+ community to know that we see you and we value you. We have a resource page for this community and the mental health and addiction issues they face, which you can see here, https://healthyliferecovery.com/mental-health-addiction-in-lgbtq/

MercyOne Outpatient Behavioral Health Care, 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, on the third floor, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center Professional Office Building, 801 Fifth St., Suite 360. Provides hope, help, opportunity to connect through group therapy for individuals experiencing personal, relationship, psychiatric issues. For more information, call 712-279-5991.

Narcotics Anonymous, meetings daily, various times, dates and locations. For more information, call 712-279-0733.

Overeaters Anonymous, 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive; 10:30 a.m. Saturdays Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive. A 12-step recovery program for people who have problems with food and weight. No fees.

St. Luke’s Outpatient Behavioral Health Program, 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday on fifth floor of St. Luke's, located at 2720 Stone Park Blvd. Offers several levels of outpatient care including partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and group therapy. This program provides support and integrated treatment to individuals experiencing personal or relationship issues as a result of their mental illness. For more information and admission criteria, call 712-279-3906.

Sobriety By Faith, 8:30 a.m. Saturdays at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1421 Geneva St. For more information, call James Mothershead at 712-577-9715.

The Link-Recovery and Freedom, 1603 Glen Ellen Road; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday workshop, and Christian 12-step meeting 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. For all ages. Call Dee at 389-7432.

Tarahouse Meditation Center, 8 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 6:30 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, all at 3112 Rebecca St. Three easy 10-minute sessions in small group; beginners welcome. For more information, call 490-6410.

Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays in the lobby at Westwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Free to public.

Support Groups

Caregiver Support Group, presented by Alzheimer's Association Iowa, meets on the third Thursday of the month from 1 to 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 316 15th St., Onawa, Iowa. Contact Jill Ehlers at 712-882-3094 or Cheri Hardson at 712-420-6229 for more information.

Sunrise Retirement Community - The Pointe Support Group, presented by Alzheimer's Association Iowa, meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 2 to 3 p.m. at Sunrise Retirement Community, 36 Eastview Dr., Sioux City. Contact the 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900 to register.

Ida Grove Support Group, presented by Alzheimer's Association Iowa, meets on the third Thursday of the month from 1 to 2 p.m. at Horn Memorial Hospital, Conf. Room 3, 701 E 2nd St., Ida Grove, Iowa. Contact Tiffany Starr 712-454-5035 for more information.

One on One Support for Cancer Survivors, meet with a chaplain, dietitian or patient advocate to discuss spiritual, nutritional or emotional needs. Contact Sue LeGree at legrees@jencc.com or call her at 712-252-9370 for information.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, meeting at 5:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St. Child care provided. Contact Monica Swords at 712-224-1813 or Connections Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-432-9209.

Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m. third Monday of each month (second Sunday in December) at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., lower level door 3. This group recognizes and supports grief after the death of a child. For more information call Don Mulder 712-541-5512 or Nancy Webb 712-212-4032.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays at Hawkeye Club basement, 420 Jones St. For more information, call 712-389-0153.

Celebrate Recovery, Bible-based 12-step recovery group. Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive. Childcare provided. 712-490-3343. All welcome.

PFLAG of Siouxland (Parents, Friends, Allies of LGBTQ+) meets either by Zoom or in person on the 4th Monday of January, March, May, July, September, and November at 7 P.M. In person meetings are held at St. Mark ELCA Church, 5200 Glenn Avenue, in the upstairs meeting area. To participate in Zoom meetings or to get information about PFLAG call 1-712-333-7681.

Grief Support Group, hosted by Care Initiatives Hospice, at their office, 4301 Sergeant Road, Suite 110, Sioux City. Meetings will take place on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. running from Sept. 19 - Nov. 7. Open to individuals who have experienced a loss through death and are seeking help to work through their grief.

Griefshare, 6:30 - 8 p.m., evert Thursday until Dec. 8, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central Street, Sioux City. 712-239-1575.

GriefShare, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday until Dec. 6 at Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City. 712-276-5814.

HIV/AIDS Support Group, meets weekly. For more information, call Darla or Teri at Siouxland Community Health Center, 712-252-2477 or 888-371-1965.

Hospice of Siouxland, seeking volunteers. For more information, call 712-233-4144 and ask for a volunteer coordinator.

La Leche League of Siouxland, breastfeeding support group meets every third Thursday at 11 a.m. at Morningside Lutheran Church. Children are welcome. For more information, call Mary at 712-546-7280 or Jacquie at 712-255-2998.

Living Each Day Cancer Support Group, 7-8 p.m. second Thursday of the month, Floyd Valley Hospital, Conference Center Room 2, Le Mars, Iowa. Open to all cancer patients, cancer survivors and family members. No charge. Pre-register by calling 712-546-3441 or 800-642-6074, ext. 441.

Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America Support Group will meets the second Saturday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Grahams Grill & Pub, 201 W Tower Road, in Dakota Dunes. Contact Amber Lacey at 712-301-9145 for more information.

Mom and Baby Support Group, 10-11 a.m. last Monday of the month at the Orange City (Iowa) Hospital, lower level. For new moms and babies. 712-737-5260.

Tri-State Sober Project, 12-step meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. 6-7 p.m., Thursdays, Transitional Services of Iowa, 1221 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Doug's Donors Support Group, information for organ donors and recipients, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Fridays, 5:15-6:30 p.m. second Thursdays of the month at Mercy Cafeteria Woodbury Room. 712-333-9738

Divorce Care, 6:30 -8:30 p.m. every Tuesday until Dec. 6 at Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City. 712-276-5814.

NAMI Siouxland, (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Support Group meets 6:30 p.m., second Tuesday of the month at Friendship House, 1101 Court St. For individuals and family members dealing with mental illness. 712-255-4209.

NAMI, (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Support Group meets at Central Reformed Church in Sioux Center, Iowa, from 7 to 9 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. Individuals and family members living with mental illness are welcome. For information call Shirley Matheis, 712-722-4462.

Orphan Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday at Sunnybrook Community Church loft, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive.

Post Polio Support Group, 11 a.m. first Thursday of the month at Perkins Restaurant by Menards. 712-490-8213.

Relationship Support Group, 7 p.m. Fridays at Marketplace Mall. For more information, call 239-3129.

Domestic Violence, Individual counseling and Support Groups. For more information, call SafePlace in Sioux City at 712-258-7233; Plymouth County at 712-546-6764. Advocacy and support available 24 hours a day at 1-800-982-7233. All services free of charge and confidential.

Sickle Cell Disease Support Group, 11 a.m. third Saturday of each month at St. Luke's Hospital, meeting room 1. For patients, their family and any concerned member. Call La'Keshia Rainey at 712-203-2019 for more information.

Single and Parenting, 6:30 -8:30 p.m. every Tuesday until Dec. 6 at Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City. 712-276-5814.

Sioux City Association of the Deaf, 7 p.m. third Saturday of the month at Morningside Church of Christ, 5015 Garretson Ave. Regular meeting, September-May; no meeting, June, July, August and December.

Siouxland Autism Support Group, second Thursday of the month at Northwest Area Education Agency, 1520 Morningside Ave. For more information, call Julie Case at 712-490-8939.

Siouxland Diabetes Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month at Wilbur Aalfs Library, 529 Pierce St. For more information contact: 712-279-2345 or email siouxlanddiabetessupport@mercyhealth.com.

Siouxland Epilepsy Support Group, 5 p.m. third Tuesday of the month at Prestwick Apartment Clubhouse, 4230 Hickory Lane. For anyone diagnosed with seizures or epilepsy and family or friends. For more information, call Steve at 274-6927.

Siouxland IC support group, meets quarterly in Sioux City. For patients struggling with interstital cystitis. For more information, call Jacque Dundas 316-641-9766.

Siouxland Informational Group for the Blind, 2-5 p.m. second Tuesday of the month at Northern Hills Retirement Community, 4002 Teton Trace. For more information, call 712-266-8926 or 258-8151.

Grief support group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., beginning Oct. 5 for 13 weeks (may join at any time), Crescent Park United Methodist Church, 2826 Myrtle St., Sioux City. Scott, 712-899-6315.

Siouxland Ostomy Association, 2 p.m. first Sunday of each month (except September, which will be second Sunday; and no meetings June, July, August), in Room 300 at Mercy Medical Center, 801 Fifth St. For more information, call Dick Lindblom at 251-2453.

Siouxland Parkinson Disease Support Group, 1 p.m. fourth Monday of the month at Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 313 Cook St. For more information, call Sally Reinert at 402-987-3516.

Disabilities Resource Center of Siouxland, 520 Nebraska St., Suite 101: Women's Support Group, 1:30 p.m. first Wednesday of the month; LGBT Support Group, 1:30 p.m. first Friday of the month; Adult ADHD, 6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month; Advocacy Group, 1:30 p.m. third Tuesday of the month. For more information, call 712-255-1065.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, group meetings various times, days and locations in Siouxland. For information on the chapter in your area, call 1-800-932-TOPS.

Voice Disorder Support Group, meets as needed at Mercy Medical Center, Buena Vista Room. 712-279-2686.

Women's Peer Support Group, in Wayne and South Sioux City, Neb., for those who have experienced domestic abuse. For more information, call the Wayne office at 402-375-4633 or 1-800-440-4633; in South Sioux City, call 402-494-7592. Help and support available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Services free and confidential.

Woodbury County D.M.D.A., noon-2 p.m. first Saturday of the month at Country Friendship Acres, 4501 West St.; 7-8 p.m. first Tuesday of the month at 515 Court St. in the Community Room; 7-8 p.m. second Tuesday of the month at 441 W. Third St. in the Community Room; 7-8 p.m. third Tuesday of the month at 409 W. Third St. in the Community Room. Support group for people with disabilities and mental disorders.

Natural Mamas in Siouxland, 1 p.m., third Tuesday of each month in the Garretson room of the Morningside Public Library. All ages of children are welcome to come with moms. For sharing natural living tips, recipes, natural remedies and health, homemaking, mothering, etc. For more information, call 402-913-0038 or visit their Facebook page.

Divorce care, 5 p.m., Sundays. Fireside room, Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 South Martha St.

Gamblers Anonymous meetings, 4 p.m. Thursdays at Immanuel/New Life Lutheran Church ELCA, 315 Hamilton Blvd.; 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave.; 7 p.m. Tuesdays at St. John Lutheran Church ELCA, 2801 Jackson St.; 7 p.m. Sundays at Hawkeye Club, 420 Jones St. 712-277-2901.

After Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m. third Tuesday of the month at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. To sign up, call Sue LeGree, 252-9370 or email legrees@jencc.com.

Chronic Pain/Chronic Illness Support Group, 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of the month in the lower level of the Orange City Hospital. For more information, call 712-737-5260.

Connections Area Agency on Aging, and Mercy Medical Center’s Older Adult Services Welcome to Medicare, 1:30-4 p.m., the first Friday of every month at Connections Area Agency on Aging, 2301 Pierce St. To pre-register, or for more information, contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-279-6900.