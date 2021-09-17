Bulletin Board

Art therapy support group, 5:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. Registration required, call 252-9370 or email legrees@jencc.com.

After Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m. third Tuesday of the month at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. To sign up, call Sue LeGree, 252-9370 or email legrees@jencc.com.

Alzheimer's Association, Big Sioux Chapter Support Group, The Heritage, 6 p.m., first Tuesday of the month; Morningside Lutheran Church, 2 p.m., second Tuesday of the month; Alzheimer's Association, 11 a.m., third Tuesday of the month; Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 4 p.m., third Tuesday of the month. For more information, call Emily Lord at 712-279-5802.

Chronic Pain/Chronic Illness Support Group, 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of the month in the lower level of the Orange City Hospital. For more information, call 712-737-5260.

Connections Area Agency on Aging, and Mercy Medical Center’s Older Adult Services Welcome to Medicare, 1:30-4 p.m., the first Friday of every month at Connections Area Agency on Aging, 2301 Pierce St. To pre-register, or for more information, contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-279-6900.

Look Good, Feel Better, held the first Monday of every month. Free program dedicated to improving the self-esteem of women undergoing cancer treatment. To sign up, call Sue LeGree, 252-9370 or email legrees@jencc.com.

