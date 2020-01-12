Bulletin Board

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership Head Start, South Sioux City and Dakota City. Accepting applications for the 2014-2015 school year. 402-494-6755 or 402-494-1282.

Siouxland Bikes for Kids, is seeking used bikes and bike parts to donate to kids. If you are interested in donating or volunteering with the group, contact Dave Bak at 712-574-0441.

Senior Companion Program, needs volunteers to visit with other seniors to help them be independent and stay in their own home. Volunteers can live in Woodbury, Plymouth, Monona, Dakota counties and may be eligible for financial benefit. 712-224-2610.

Foster Grandparent Programs, need volunteers to help children in local schools. Volunteer opportunities in Woodbury and Plymouth counties and may be eligible for financial benefit. 712-224-2610.

TeamMates Mentoring Program, South Sioux City chapter seeks volunteers to mentor youth. 1-877-531-8326.

Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), seeks volunteers to serve as advocates for children in Iowa's foster care system. 712-279-6602.