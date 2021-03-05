Bulletin Board

Gamblers Anonymous meetings, 4 p.m. Thursdays at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd.; 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Morningside Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave.; 7 p.m. Tuesdays, St. John Lutheran Church; 7 p.m. Sundays, Hawkeye Club, 420 Jones St.. 712-277-2901.

Art therapy support group, 5:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. Registration required, call 252-9370 or email legrees@jencc.com.

After Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m. third Tuesday of the month at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. To sign up, call Sue LeGree, 252-9370 or email legrees@jencc.com.

Alzheimer's Association, Big Sioux Chapter Support Group, The Heritage, 6 p.m., first Tuesday of the month; Morningside Lutheran Church, 2 p.m., second Tuesday of the month; Alzheimer's Association, 11 a.m., third Tuesday of the month; Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 4 p.m., third Tuesday of the month. For more information, call Emily Lord at 712-279-5802.

Chronic Pain/Chronic Illness Support Group, 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of the month in the lower level of the Orange City Hospital. For more information, call 712-737-5260.