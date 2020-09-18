Bulletin Board

Chronic Pain/Chronic Illness Support Group, 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of the month in the lower level of the Orange City Hospital. For more information, call 712-737-5260.

Connections Area Agency on Aging, and Mercy Medical Center’s Older Adult Services Welcome to Medicare, 1:30-4 p.m., the first Friday of every month at Connections Area Agency on Aging, 2301 Pierce St. To pre-register, or for more information, contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-279-6900.

Look Good, Feel Better, held the first Monday of every month. Free program dedicated to improving the self-esteem of women undergoing cancer treatment. To sign up, call Sue LeGree, 252-9370 or email legrees@jencc.com.

CLIMB (Children's Lives Include Moments of Bravery), For children ages 5 to 13 whose parents or other close family members are diagnosed with cancer. Includes support for the child and parents (or support person) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with dinner provided. Call for dates to Krista McCullough at 712-252-9421.

One on One Support for Cancer Survivors, meet with a chaplain, dietitian or patient advocate to discuss spiritual, nutritional or emotional needs. Contact Sue LeGree at legrees@jencc.com or call her at 712-252-9370 for information.