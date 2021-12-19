Bulletin Board

Area Programs

*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*

Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964.

Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers for the Meals on Wheels Program. Deliveries take an hour to complete and delivered from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. 712-279-6900 ext. 8266.

The Friends of Latham Park, seeking volunteers to help with gardening, fundraising and maintaining the area. Meets at 7 p.m., second Thursday of each month at Latham Park community house, 1915 South Lemon, Sioux City.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, variety of positions available. Betty, 712-258-0838.

Foster Grandparent Program, seeking volunteers age 55+ willing to assist children in the classroom by being a mentor to them. Volunteers can live in Woodbury County and may be eligible for financial benefit. Call 712-224-2610 for more information.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, seeks volunteers for opportunities at the hospital and at the Sunnybrook Medical Plaza. Diane, 279-3220.

Food Bank of Siouxland, volunteers to sort and process food in the warehouse. Will help repack and get food ready to distribute to non-profit agencies. Volunteer between the hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Due to Covid, spaces are limited, so please call ahead. For more information, call 712-255-9741.

Care Initiatives Hospice, seeks caring, compassionate people in the Sioux City area to become hospice volunteers. For more information, call 712-239-1226, ext. 6609, or 877-577-3888.

Girl Scouts, volunteers needed, Sioux Trails Girl Scout Council at 712-255-0187 or 1-800-746-8947.

Ronald McDonald House, seeks volunteers for 2 to 4 hour shifts, Monday through Friday, also weekends. call 712-255-4084.

Hospice of Siouxland, needs volunteers for support in a variety of areas, such as providing companionship or respite care to patients and families, office help, and more. 712-233-4144 or 800-383-4545.

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership Early Head Start and Head Start, South Sioux City and Dakota City. Accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. 402-494-6755 or 402-494-1282.

Siouxland Bikes for Kids, is seeking used bikes and bike parts to donate to kids. If you are interested in donating or volunteering with the group, contact Dave Bak at 712-574-0441.

Senior Companion Program, needs volunteers to visit with other seniors to help them be independent and stay in their own home. Volunteers can live in Woodbury, Plymouth, Monona, Dakota counties and may be eligible for financial benefit. 712-224-2610.

Foster Grandparent Programs, need volunteers to help children in local schools. Volunteer opportunities in Woodbury and Plymouth counties and may be eligible for financial benefit. 712-224-2610.

Iowa S.I.D.S. Foundation/Siouxland, seeking volunteers for planning committee for “Walk for the Future” Aug. 28. Contact Pam at 712-548-8686.

TeamMates Mentoring Program, South Sioux City, Bishop-Heelan, and Sergeant Bluff chapters seeks volunteers to mentor youth. 1-877-531-8326.

The Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, is seeking applicants for the state’s Volunteer Ombudsman Program (VOP), to assist the Office in protecting the health, safety, welfare and rights of individuals residing in long-term care. For more information or to request an application, call the VOP coordinator at 866-236-1430.

Midtown Family Community Center, needs volunteers to assist staff with educational and recreational programs. Support also needed for our 4-H Club, offered through ISU Extension, Woodbury County. For more information, call (712) 276-2157.

Department of Human Services, seeks volunteers in the clerical field or transportation. 712-255-2913, ext. 2049.

SafePlace, seeks volunteers for services such as filing, outreach and fundraising or direct service to clients or childcare after certification training (provided by SafePlace). Also seeking bilingual volunteers, fluent in both English and Spanish, to provide direct and indirect services. Please call 258-7233.

Iowa Radio Reading Information Service, seeks volunteers to read the Sioux City Journal on air for the blind from 8 to 9 a.m. twice a month at KWIT studios. 712-274-6406.

ASSE International Student Exchange Program, volunteers needed as area representatives that recruit and screen prospective host families, supervise exchange students, and interview American students who wish to go abroad. 1-800-736-1760.

Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School, (STARS), needs volunteers to assist in therapeutic horseback riding for persons with disabilities. No horse knowledge necessary. Instructor training available. For more information, e-mail jerusha@scstars.org or call the barn at 712-239-5042.

Alzheimer's Association, seeking volunteers. 712-279-5802.

Iowa Alzheimer's Support Groups, the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m., at Heritage at Northern Hills, 4002 Teton Trace. The second Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha. The third Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m. at the Alzheimer's Association, 1315 Zenith Dr., Suite B. The third Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m. at Morningside Lutheran Church.

Nebraska Alzheimer's Support Groups, Bancroft Senior Citizens Center, 215 North Main Street, Bancroft, NE 68004. Third Monday of the month from 2-3 p.m. Crofton Senior Center 1008 West Second Street Crofton, NE 68730. Third Wednesday of the month from 1-3 p.m. Golden Oaks Center 406 North Oakland Avenue Oakland, NE 68045. Last Monday of the month from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Sunshine Senior Center 140 West Bridge Street, West Point, NE 68788. Third Thursday of the month from 4-5 p.m. This will be for the months of February and March. For information or schedules please call 800.272.3900 or visit communityresourcefinder.org

Opportunities Unlimited, seeks volunteers to help in various areas. Susan Vondrak, 712-277-8295 ext. 143.

Court-appointed special advocates for children of abuse, neglect, despair. 279-6602.

American Red Cross, Siouxland Chapter. 252-4081.

Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation, in the gift shop, tour guides, artifact research, general maintenance. 712-252-5300, Monday through Friday.

Iowa Department on Aging Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), provides volunteer opportunities for people 55 and older, in meeting community needs. Volunteers serve at a variety of local, non-profit organizations in Woodbury County. Contact RSVP Coordinator Jamie Lane at 515-402-2091 or go to the IDARSVP Facebook page.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, needs adult volunteers to serve as mentors for children ages 6 to 14. Mentors must be 18 years or older, and should be able to serve four hours a month. Persons interested, should stop by BBBS office at 3650 Glen Oaks Blvd., or call 712-239-9890.

