Bulletin Board

Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers for the Meals on Wheels Program. Deliveries take an hour to complete and delivered from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. 712-279-6900 ext. 2037.

Senior Helpmate Program of the Siouxland Senior Center, needs volunteer drivers to provide transportation for the elderly to doctor appointments, grocery shopping, the bank, and other trips. Eligible for mileage reimbursement. 276-1075.

The Friends of Latham Park, seeking volunteers to help with gardening, fundraising and maintaining the area. Meets at 7 p.m., second Thursday of each month at Latham Park community house, 1915 South Lemon, Sioux City.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, variety of positions available. Betty, 712-258-0838.

Foster Grandparent Program, seeking volunteers age 55+ willing to assist children in the classroom by being a mentor to them. Volunteers can live in Woodbury County and may be eligible for financial benefit. Call 712-224-2610 for more information.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, seeks volunteers for opportunities at the hospital and at the Sunnybrook Medical Plaza. Diane, 279-3220.