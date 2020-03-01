Meetings, Events

Meetings and events

St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 S. Cypress St., will be holding Sunday evening Lenten programs. On March 1 at 6 p.m. will be a sing-along with a history of hymns by Marlyne Smith, with desserts to follow. On March 8 at 5 p.m. will be a Potluck Dinner with game night to follow.

Carmelite Board monthly meeting will be the annual Day of Recollection starting at 8:45 a.m. on March 2 and ending with Benediction at 11:50 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 253-0162.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Support Group will meet in the Fireside Room of Central Reformed Church in Sioux Center, Iowa from 7 to 9 p.m. on March 3. Individuals and family members affected by mental illness are welcome. For information call Shirley Matheis 712-722-4462.

P.E.O. Chapter GR will meet at noon on March 5. Hostess will be Denise Parsons. Committee will be Jean Rhinehart and Dianne Timmons. Program will be Election and Installation of Officers and Delegate and Alternates to the State Convention.