Meetings, Events

Meetings and events

St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 S. Cypress St., will be holding Sunday evening Lenten programs. On March 15 at 6 p.m. will be the Siouxland Barbershop Quartet with desserts for follow. On March 22 at 6 p.m. will be Movie Night with popcorn and candy.

P.E.O. Chapter GR will meet at 6 p.m. on March 19. The hostess will be Martha Krone. Co-hostesses will be Linda Rhinehart and Joyce Krone. The program will be Iowa P.E.O. Project.

Merrill American Legion Oleson-Halweg Post 125 will host a Fish Fry & Bingo Night at Merrill (Iowa) Community Building, 608 Main St., from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 20. Bingo begins at 7:30 p.m. Adults cost will be $10 and children 6-11 is $5.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Dr., in Sioux City will serve SALT (Senior Adults Lunching Together) every Monday at noon. The cost is $3.50 person. Everyone is welcome.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Dr., in Sioux City, will hold Grief Share beginning Jan. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. The program will run for 13 weeks. For more information call Beth Schlitter at 712-399-4629.