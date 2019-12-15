Meetings, Events

St. Boniface Catholic Church, 703 W. Fifth St., will hold their first Friday of every month luncheons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.

The Siouxland Ostomy Association, will meet the first Sunday of each month, with exceptions of Sunday before Labor Day. No meetings in January, or June through August. Meetings held at 2 p.m. at Partner Medical, 5710 Sunnybrook Drive. Come for support, exchange of ideas, new product availability, and socialization. For more information, contact Dick Lindblom at 712-251-2453.

Free community meal, available from 5-6:30 p.m. every fourth Wednesday of the month at Rustin Ave. UMC, 2901 Leech Ave. All are welcome.

Storytime, 10 a.m. every Thursday at Woodbury County Library, 825 Main St., Moville, Iowa. For preschool children. For more information, call 712-873-3322.

Purls of Faith Knitting classes, Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the church parlor and at 6:30 p.m. in the church library. Free materials available for beginning knitters. Community knitters invited. For more information call Glendy Nichols at 712-212-9410.