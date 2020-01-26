Meetings, Events

Meetings and events

Carmelite Board Meeting will be Feb. 3 beginning with a marge mailing following the 7 a.m. mass. Hospitality is at 8:30 a.m. with the rosary and prayers with the Sisters at 9 a.m. and the business meeting at 9:30 a.m.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Support Group will meet in the Fireside Room of Central Reformed Church in Sioux Center, Iowa from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 4. Bipolar disorder will be discussed. Individuals and family members living with mental illness are welcome. For information call Shirley Matheis 722-4462.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Dr., in Sioux City will serve SALT (Senior Adults Lunching Together) every Monday at noon. The cost is $3.50 person. Everyone is welcome.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Dr., in Sioux City, will hold Grief Share beginning Jan. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. The program will run for 13 weeks. For more information call Beth Schlitter at 712-399-4629.

Knights of Columbus Epiphany Council 743, 1000 Douglas St., will host a all you can eat pancakes and waffles the first Sunday of every month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Good will offering.