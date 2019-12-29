Meetings, Events

Abundant Life Fellowship, 809 S. Alice St., in Sioux City will distribute food boxes after their 11 a.m. Sunday services. For additional information contact Joe Stowe at 712-490-5312.

Office of Compline, at 7 p.m. the first Sunday of each month, Cathedral of the Epiphany. Part of a Cathedral’s role is to be a center of prayer for the entire community, for all Christians regardless of church affiliation.

St. Boniface Catholic Church, 703 W. Fifth St., will hold their first Friday of every month luncheons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.

The Siouxland Ostomy Association, will meet the first Sunday of each month, with exceptions of Sunday before Labor Day. No meetings in January, or June through August. Meetings held at 2 p.m. at Partner Medical, 5710 Sunnybrook Drive. Come for support, exchange of ideas, new product availability, and socialization. For more information, contact Dick Lindblom at 712-251-2453.

Free community meal, available from 5-6:30 p.m. every fourth Wednesday of the month at Rustin Ave. UMC, 2901 Leech Ave. All are welcome.