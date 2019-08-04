Meetings and events
American Legion Breakfast, 117 S. 21st St., in Dakota City, will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Loess Hills Chapter OES, will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. They will honor protems and August birthdays. Refreshments will be provided by Marilyn Thompson.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Support Group will meet in the Fireside Room of Central Reformed Church in Sioux Center, Iowa from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 6. Speaker: Mavis Anema, Sioux Rivers Mental Health and Disabilities Services Coordinator. Individuals and family members living with mental illness are welcome. For information call Shirley Matheis 722-4462.
Northwest Iowa Group, Sierra Club, 2508 Jackson St., will host a program and discussion the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Bruguier's Cabin Tours, the second Sunday of the month from June to October, Special group tours can be arranged by calling 712-490-6506.
Christian Writers & Listeners Group, second Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St. Jeanne Hinrichsen 712-204-4005 or Chemine Mulford 712-277-3945.
Top O' Morning Toastmasters Club, Mondays, noon to 1 p.m. at Mid-American Energy Community Room, 401 Douglas St. Communication and Leadership development. Contact LeAnn Blankenburg, 712-870-1120.
Abundant Life Fellowship, 809 S. Alice St., in Sioux City will distribute food boxes after their 11 a.m. Sunday services. For additional information contact Joe Stowe at 712-490-5312.
Office of Compline, at 7 p.m. the first Sunday of each month, Cathedral of the Epiphany. Part of a Cathedral’s role is to be a center of prayer for the entire community, for all Christians regardless of church affiliation.
St. Boniface Catholic Church, 703 W. Fifth St., will hold their first Friday of every month luncheons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.
The Siouxland Ostomy Association, will meet the first Sunday of each month, with exceptions of Sept. 4. No meetings in January, or June through August. Meetings held at 2 p.m. at Partner Medical, 5710 Sunnybrook Drive. Come for support, exchange of ideas, new product availability, and socialization. For more information, contact Dick Lindblom at 712-251-2453.
Free community meal, available from 5-6:30 p.m. every fourth Wednesday of the month at Rustin Ave. UMC, 2901 Leech Ave. All are welcome.
Storytime, 10 a.m. every Thursday at Woodbury County Library, 825 Main St., Moville, Iowa. For preschool children. For more information, call 712-873-3322.
The Great Plains Kennel Club, 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Animal Adoption and Rescue, 2400 Hawkeye Dr. Carol, 712-490-2688.
South Sioux City Morning Optimist Club, 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Dakota Perk meeting room at 3900 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, Neb. Diane, 402-412-5006.
Sierra Club (Northwest Iowa Group), 5:30 p.m. potluck, 6:30 p.m. environmental program, fourth Tuesday of the month. First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St. 712-986-6210.
Southside "South Bottoms" former residents, 6 p.m. potluck, second Wednesday of the month at Goodwill Industries cafeteria, 3100 Fourth St. Tom, 258-2227.
Retirees from the Department of Human Services, and other departments of the state of Iowa, noon, first Tuesday of each month, Perkins East, 5925 Gordon Drive. Order from menu or come for conversation.
Power Praise Aerobics, 5:30 p.m. Mondays/Thursdays at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha. Donation only, 712-202-5052.
Power Praise Stretch and Meditation, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Cornerstone World Outreach Church, 1625 Glen Ellen. Donation only, 712-202-5052.
Power Praise Strength and Tone, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays/Fridays at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St. Donation only, 712-202-5052.
Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking, will meet the second Monday of every month from 5:30 p.m. in the Tech Room, eighth floor of the Ho-Chunk Building, 600 Fourth St. in Sioux City. They do not meet in July and December. fro more information call 712-281-4840.
Siouxland Discovery (Barbershop) Chorus, 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Community of Christ Church, 3232 Transit Ave. Guests welcome. Brian, 712-204-4206.
Siouxland Metal Detecting and Archeology Club, 6:30 p.m., first Tuesday of the month in the Gleeson Room at the Wilbur Aalfs Public Library. Visitors welcome. Georgia, 255-0795.
Northwest Iowa Wood Carvers, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of the month at Goodwill Industries, 3100 W. Fourth St. All interested carvers welcome. Jean, 402-494-4168 or Dick, 712-266-0674.
American Legion Post 697, 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month at Countryside Estates Club House, 3009 Lilac Lane.
American Legion Post 64, 7 p.m. last Thursday of the month at 4021 Floyd Blvd.
American Legion Post 376, 7 p.m. second Monday of the month at S. 21st and Walnut Sts., Dakota City, Neb. 712-212-5755.
Country Crossroads Decorative Painters, 7 p.m. third Tuesday of the month at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2039 S. St. Aubin. Elaine, 239-1383 or Sue, 712-541-0176
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month at Elks Club on TriView Ave. All marines welcome.
Morningside Golden Age Card Club, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Sioux City Public Library, Morningside Branch. Carol, 899-7085.
WIT Masters Toastmasters Club, noon every Tuesday at Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave., Wells Fargo Room L110. Brenda (274-8733 x1220) or Jeanne (712-635-4301).
Dakota County Historical Society, 7:30 p.m. third Thursday of the month (with the exception of November and December) at the Dakota City Library. Anyone interested may attend.
A gathering for people new to Sioux City, 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month at Sunnybrook Community Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Dr.
Sioux City Chapter of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday of the month at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1421 Geneva St. 712-203-2052.
Reddy Toastmasters, noon-1 p.m., Thursdays at Northeast Community College. Michelle, 712-898-8241.
Saddle Partners with Christ, local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys, meets twice monthly. 712-259-8895.
Sioux City Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. Mondays (open); 9 a.m. Wednesdays (novice); 12:30 p.m. Thursday (open); at the Senior Center. Mary 605-670-9613.
Siouxland Fly-Fishing Club, 10 a.m. last Saturday of the month at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center on Hwy 12. All interested in fly fishing; beginners welcome. Monthly programs provided. For more information, call Gary, 712-252-2182 or Diana, 402-987-3945.
Sioux City Women's Club, 12:15 p.m. luncheon first Saturday of the month. Nan, 255-9519.
Sioux River Muzzleloaders, 7 p.m. first Wednesday of the month May-Oct. at the Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland. For all interested in preserving the 1840 traditional era of rifles. 281-3495.
Siouxland Coin Club, 7 p.m. first Tuesday of each month at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1915 Nebraska St. Bob, 255-4829.
Siouxland Crafters, 1 p.m. Thursdays at The Salvation Army, 1415 Villa Ave. 276-0605.
The Siouxland Pride Alliance, peer support group, 5:30 p.m. Fridays; potluck, 5:30 p.m. second Sunday of the month; business meeting, 6:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of each month. First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson. 233-2747.
Siouxland Cyclists Bicycling Club, non-profit organization to promote enjoyable and safe cycling. Members include new, beginning, intermediate riders, strong racers, endurance cyclists and families. 712-989-5817.
Siouxland Optimist Clubs, meets at 7 a.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Perkins Restaurant, 5925 Gordon Drive. Deb Carson, 712-389-4988.
Siouxland Rental Association, third Thursday of the month at the Horizon Restaurant, 1222 Tri View Ave. Dinner at 6 p.m.; speaker, business meeting, 7 p.m. All landlords welcome. Kerry Fladung 712-212-1969.
Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. second Monday of the month at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St. Visitors and new members welcome.
Siouxland Sewing Guild, 6:30 p.m. first Thursday of the month at Central Baptist Church, 4001 Indian Hills Dr., Sioux City. For anyone interested in sewing. Denise, 402-385-2468.
Sooland RC Modelers, 7 p.m. second Thursday of the month at Morningside Lutheran Church. Non-profit club that flies remote control aircraft. Anyone interested in RC is welcome.
U.S. Air Force AC&W Operators meeting, 1 p.m. first Monday of every month at 1513 S. Helen St. Contact Ret. T/Sgt. Hooper, 623-208-0420.