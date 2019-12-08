Meetings, Events

Bruguier's Cabin Tours, the second Sunday of the month from June to October, special group tours can be arranged by calling 712-490-6506.

Top O' Morning Toastmasters Club, Mondays, noon to 1 p.m. at Mid-American Energy Community Room, 401 Douglas St. Communication and Leadership development. Contact LeAnn Blankenburg, 712-870-1120.

Abundant Life Fellowship, 809 S. Alice St., in Sioux City will distribute food boxes after their 11 a.m. Sunday services. For additional information contact Joe Stowe at 712-490-5312.

Office of Compline, at 7 p.m. the first Sunday of each month, Cathedral of the Epiphany. Part of a Cathedral’s role is to be a center of prayer for the entire community, for all Christians regardless of church affiliation.

St. Boniface Catholic Church, 703 W. Fifth St., will hold their first Friday of every month luncheons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome.