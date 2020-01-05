Meetings, Events

Meetings and events

The Carmelite Board monthly meeting will Jan. 6 beginning with hospitality at 8:30 a.m., followed by the rosary and prayers with the sisters at 9 a.m., and concluding with the business meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Pancake Breakfast, will be Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 376, S. 21st and Walnut St., in Dakota City. Biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice. Celebrate the new year with a hot breakfast.

The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Support Group will meet in the Fireside Room of Central Reformed Church in Sioux Center from 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 7. Jeanne Kleinhesselink and Hannah Buteyn of Sioux Center Health will discuss EMDR and Medication Management. Individuals and family members living with mental illness are welcome. For information call Shirley Matheis 712-722-4462.

Knights of Columbus Epiphany Council 743, 1000 Douglas St., will host a all you can eat pancakes and waffles the first Sunday of every month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Good will offering.

Knights of Columbus Epiphany Council 743, 1000 Douglas St., will host Bingo the third Saturday on every month from 5 to 9 p.m. in the church basement.