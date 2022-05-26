 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers

  • Updated
  • 0
Cruise Ship-Sick Passengers

FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. A crew was dispatched early Thursday, May 26, 2022, to the ship, which is now docked in Norfolk, Virginia, to investigate a chemical smell and passengers feeling ill according to a report the Coast Guard received.

 John Raoux - staff, AP

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A painting project is to blame for an odor that affected some cruise ship passengers in Virginia and prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to send a crew to investigate Thursday, Carnival Cruise Line said.

The Coast Guard first received reports on Wednesday of an odor and people feeling ill on the Carnival Magic ship, Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann said. He said a crew went to the vessel on Thursday morning but no one needed to be evacuated for medical treatment. The vessel is docked in Norfolk.

The odor was produced by an outside painting project taking place on Wednesday, Carnival said in a written statement. “The ship’s crew quickly reacted and provided assistance to the guests,” the company said.

Carnival didn't specify how many people were affected or what assistance passengers received, but said the ship returned to Norfolk as scheduled and all passengers had disembarked.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jones

Jones

Jim and Myrna (Rameden) Jones of Sioux City will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday with dinner and drinks at the Warrior Hotel.

Larrew

Larrew

Duane and Delores Larrew, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday, June 2, with a gathering of family and frie…

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to identify and take steps to fix a codependent relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News