SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Seven Siouxland women were recognized for their contributions to the tri-state community at the 38th-annual Women of Excellence Awards Ceremony on Friday night at the Marriott Riverfront.

The Women Aware of Siouxland group, which is a non-profit organization helping women and men transform their lives, put on the event and gave out awards in categories such as "Women Taking Risks", "Women Striving to Improve the Quality of Life" and "Women of Promise". In total, 13 women were nominated for the main awards.

Charese Yanney, the owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co., gave the keynote address and received the final award of the night, the "Marilyn Murphy Lifetime Achievement," which was voted on by Women Aware of Siouxland. Yanney's served as the chair of number of area organizations including the Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Siouxland.

Sioux City School Board Member and Unity in the Community Founder Monique Scarlett was awarded the "Women Taking Risks" honor and was nominated by Linda Steele. Scarlett has been on the Sioux City Community District School Board since 2019.

Semehar Ghebrekidan, the city of Sioux City's Community Inclusion Liaison since 2021, received the award for "Women Striving to Improve the Quality of Life." In her position, Ghebrekidan works to ensure underrepresented groups have the opportunity to be engaged and included in decisions that impact the community as a whole. She was nominated by Clara MacFarlane Cody.

Faith Laskie was honored for being a "Woman of Promise" while Samantha Jendrzejak was bestowed with the "Women Helping Women" award.

"I am continually blown away by her grit in the face of adversity, by her empathy with those suffering, and by her abundance of humility and grace in overcoming situations in which lesser person would be completely gutted," Jessica Ryan said of Jendrzejak, who was nominated by Teresa O'Brien.

Brett Lyon, who nominated Laskie, praised her for seeing "the good in everyone."

The award for "Young Women of Excellence" went to Revathi Vongsiprasom, who was nominated by Eddie Vongsiprasom. Revathi Vongsiprasom is the "Associated Dean of Inclusion" with Western Iowa Tech Community College and works as an immigration attorney.

Peggy La, nominated by Revathi Vongsiprasom, received the "Women Developing Community Award." In addition to organizing the Siouxland Asian Fest, La runs the Hong Kong Supermarket and is a commissioner with the Iowa Department of Human Rights' Commission of Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs.

Additional nominees included: Perla Alarcon-Flory, Erin Edlund, Brennan Gill, Deanna Jarvis, Karina Pedroza, Lisa Rhymer and Jamie Shufflebarger.

The Journal's Bruce Miller was named "Man of Excellence" for his contributions to the community. Miller is editor of The Journal. He was nominated by Treyla Lee.