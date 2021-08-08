Visit from boyfriend's mom comes with uncertainty

DEAR ABBY: My wonderful boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year and a half. We have lived together almost since Day One. This is the second major relationship for both of us. (He is divorced). He's planning a trip back home to visit family and take care of some business deals. I will not be going with him on this trip. When he returns, his mother will be coming with him. The issue is, there's no definite return date for her. She overstayed her welcome in the past (before we were together) and turned a two-week stay into seven months.

I'm a very solitary person. I like being around my boyfriend and no one else on a regular basis. I don't mind her coming to visit, but I'm extremely anxious because she hasn't set a date to return home. I have made clear to my boyfriend that I do not want her staying longer than two weeks, which he is fine with, so I'm not the wicked witch here. I just don't know how to nicely broach the subject with her and convey that we would like her visit to be on the brief side.

I admit I'm not the most tactful person when it comes to delicate topics. I tend to be blunt and I have been described as "honest to a fault" before. How can this subject be brought up without hurting anyone's feelings? I want to be able to enjoy time with her while she's here, not worry about when she'll leave. -- ANGST-RIDDEN IN NEW JERSEY