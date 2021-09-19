Simple furnace maintenance tasks

Visually inspect the electric wire insulation leading to the furnace, but do not touch it. If you see any bad spots, switch off the circuit breaker first before checking them more carefully. Make sure to get all the circuit breakers because an electric furnace uses 240-volt current.

With the electric power switched off, unscrew and remove the side cover to gain access to the blower. A clean blower moves room air more efficiently and it helps keep the heat exchanger surfaces clean. They also transfer heat (and cooling during summer) when they are clean.

Use a vacuum cleaner brush attachment to clean any dust deposits off the blower. Wipe any surfaces with a damp rag to pick up more dirt. Some older systems have bearing oil cups on the motor. Put a drop of oil in each cup. This is a good time to change or clean the central furnace filter.

It is important to tighten the screws when you replace the side cover. Also check all the other screws for tightness. If they are loose, air can leak in through gaps instead of flowing through the heat exchanger. This can reduce efficiency. With a heat pump, also check the screws on the outdoor unit.