KATHY YODER: If we wait on the Lord, we are strong

“Have you not known? Have you not heard? The everlasting God, the LORD, the Creator of the ends of the earth, neither faints nor is weary. His understanding is unsearchable. He gives power to the weak and to those who have no might He increases strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and young men shall utterly fall, but those who wait on the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up on wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint” (Isaiah 40:28-31).

Waiting isn’t easy. From the moment we’re born, we are impatient creatures. We’re hungry; we want to be fed. We have a dirty diaper; we want to be changed. And right this minute, not later. We cry and scream until we get our way.

As we grow older, we want to do everything ourselves. How often have you heard a toddler say loudly, “I do it!”

We get pretty good at doing things for ourselves. Sometimes we even believe that we can fly solo through this life. We don’t need anyone else. We pride ourselves on our independence and our strength. We admire the same in others.

We take credit for everything good that happens in our lives and grumble about everything that we think is less than we deserve. In fact, sometimes as adults we sound like that little toddler. “It’s not fair!”