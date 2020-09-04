KATHY YODER: If we wait on the Lord, we are strong

“Have you not known? Have you not heard? The everlasting God, the LORD, the Creator of the ends of the earth, neither faints nor is weary. His understanding is unsearchable. He gives power to the weak and to those who have no might He increases strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and young men shall utterly fall, but those who wait on the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up on wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint” (Isaiah 40:28-31).
Waiting isn’t easy. From the moment we’re born, we are impatient creatures. We’re hungry; we want to be fed. We have a dirty diaper; we want to be changed. And right this minute, not later. We cry and scream until we get our way.
As we grow older, we want to do everything ourselves. How often have you heard a toddler say loudly, “I do it!”
We get pretty good at doing things for ourselves. Sometimes we even believe that we can fly solo through this life. We don’t need anyone else. We pride ourselves on our independence and our strength. We admire the same in others.
We take credit for everything good that happens in our lives and grumble about everything that we think is less than we deserve. In fact, sometimes as adults we sound like that little toddler. “It’s not fair!”
Whoever said that life is fair? Is the coronavirus fair? Is it fair when babies and children die? Or anyone we love? Is it fair when someone is bullied? Is it fair when someone has worked hard all their life, loses their job through no fault of their own, and can’t find another?
Jesus said “In this world you will have trouble. But take heart. I have overcome the world” (John 16:33b). He makes all the difference.
There comes a day for each one of us when our strength is gone. It might be temporary. It might last the rest of the time we spend on this earth. Maybe it’s physical strength. We’re getting older and just can’t do the things we once did. Or we may have an illness that zaps us of our vigor. It might be temporary and we’re relieved when we’re well again. Or it might be chronic or even life-threatening.
Maybe our emotional strength is gone. We’re grieving the loss of someone we love. We can’t imagine that life will ever be the same again without them. It won’t be. It will be different, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be good.
Maybe we live with regrets and guilt. It’s a bad diet that can eat away at our souls. We want to stop reliving the bad things in our lives, but we can’t seem to stop. It becomes more and more what we think about day and night, consuming our peace.
It’s in these moments that we need to recognize the Creator of the ends of the earth. We are tired. We are weary. We are weak. We think we might faint. But the LORD never grows tired. He’s always available. We can lean on Him. He will carry us when we can no longer walk. He will be our strength.
But there’s a catch. We have to ask for His help. To do that, we have to surrender, many things. Like our pride. Our false belief that we can navigate through this life solo. Even the most experienced pilot goes through his checklist every time he gets into the plane. In fact, the most experienced pilots will not leave the airstrip without first checking everything out. Should we be any less vigilant with our lives?
Our Heavenly Father is in control. He reminded Job of that in Job 38:4-8: “Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth? Tell me, if you have understanding. Who determined its measurements? Surely you know! Or who stretched the line upon it? To what were its foundations fastened? Or who laid its cornerstone, when the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy?”
When we learn to wait, then we are strong, if we wait on the LORD. He is our Creator, our Shepherd, our Redeemer, our King. Nothing is impossible for Him. We have to make the decision to stop doing things our own way and surrender our life to Him. He died for us, we need to live for Him.
Ironically, only by surrendering and dying to ourselves will we gain everything.
“Those who belong to Christ Jesus have nailed the passions and desires of their sinful nature to his cross and crucified them there. Since we are living by the Spirit, let us follow the Spirit’s leading in every part of our lives” (Galatians 5:24-25).
Only when we accept Jesus Christ as our Savior will we have His strength. Then we can mount up on wings like eagles, run and not be weary, walk and not faint. He’s the only one worth waiting for. The only one worth living for.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
