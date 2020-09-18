KATHY YODER: Jesus can transform broken lives

I was drying a juice glass when it slipped from my hand and fell onto the floor. Here’s the odd part. As it was falling, time slowed down. I tried to catch it, but it was just outside my reach. Slowly, it reached the ground and broke into many pieces. For just a couple of seconds I thought that I could save that glass, but I couldn’t.
That pretty little juice glass will never be that juice glass again. It will never be a part of the set that sits in the cupboard. It’s broken and it also broke up the set. All I can do now is throw it away. It’s useless.
There are many broken people in this world. We don’t always recognize them as broken. We tell them to “have a good day” as we hurry along with our own busy lives. We don’t stop and ask them why there’s such sadness in their eyes. We don’t take the time to be a friend to them. We don’t know the story behind the smile that’s always in place when they’re out in public.
As their lives are breaking, shattering into many pieces, they try to save themselves. That never works. Not really. They’re like the woman with the issue of blood for 12 years in Matthew 9:20-22, Mark 5:25-34, and Luke 8:43-48. She receives no help from anyone. She spends all her money trying to get relief. Broken, suffering, penniless, and also an outcast from society, she’s shattered.
Then she hears about Jesus. Hope springs up in her. She sees him in the crowd. She thinks to herself, “If only I can touch the hem of his garment, I will be healed.” She touches Jesus and instantly the bleeding stops. She’s healed.
But she doesn’t quietly slip away. Jesus asks, “Who touched me?” No one will answer. Finally, trembling, she falls at his feet. With a crowd all around them, she tells Jesus why she touched him and how she’s been instantly healed. Jesus says to her, “Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in peace.”
Jesus heals her physically, emotionally, and spiritually. He gives her a place back in society. She’s no longer an outcast because of her bleeding, Jesus also calls her “daughter.” She’s part of His family. In fact, He tells her that her faith has made her well.
Jesus takes the broken pieces in that woman and not only mends them, He makes her better than before. She’s transformed. She’s no longer on her own. She’s a child of God. The Bible doesn’t tell us any more about her life. But I imagine that she shared her miraculous story over and over again, bringing others to faith. Pointing them to the mender of broken lives.
Each one of us has suffered brokenness in some way in this life. Sometimes it’s from the hands of someone else. Abused and mistreated by those who should love us. Sometimes we’re emotionally hurt by a friend, or others we trust.
Perhaps we’ve made bad choices in our lives and think that we can never rise above them. We’re overflowing with guilt, regret, and shame. We don’t even dare to hope for forgiveness. We think that’s not available to us.
Physical, emotional, spiritual brokenness. Sharp pieces lying on the floor of our lives. Useless. And yet, in the hands of our Lord, raw material that can be shaped and molded into a life that’s far better than anything we can imagine.
One time when I was worshiping and praying, I saw myself standing in front of a big trunk. It had leather straps wrapped around it with a big padlock on the front. I knew what was inside that trunk. All the things I didn’t like about myself. All the bad choices and mistakes I’d made. My sins. I was thankful that they were locked away.
Then I saw Jesus walking toward me. He was smiling. Instead of being overjoyed to see Him, I thought to myself, “Don’t look inside the trunk!” Of course, He already knew what was inside.
He stood on the other side of the trunk. The most beautiful light emanated from it. Suddenly, the trunk blew wide open. The light was everywhere. Smiling with such great love in His eyes, Jesus reached inside and pulled out a beautifully wrapped gift. He handed it to me. I accepted it knowing exactly what it meant. He was giving me all the things I didn’t like about myself back to me as a gift to use to help others. He took those broken pieces of my life and made them into something beautiful.
Oh, that broken juice glass? I didn’t throw it away. I carefully picked up the sharp pieces, avoiding getting cut on the edges. I put them in my glass recycling sack and took them to the recycling center. That former juice glass will become something again. I imagine it will be part of something bigger and better. Transformed. Just like our broken lives are transformed when we take them to Jesus. Then He gives them back to us and we are not only forgiven, we are forever changed.
“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!