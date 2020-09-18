KATHY YODER: Jesus can transform broken lives

Physical, emotional, spiritual brokenness. Sharp pieces lying on the floor of our lives. Useless. And yet, in the hands of our Lord, raw material that can be shaped and molded into a life that’s far better than anything we can imagine.

One time when I was worshiping and praying, I saw myself standing in front of a big trunk. It had leather straps wrapped around it with a big padlock on the front. I knew what was inside that trunk. All the things I didn’t like about myself. All the bad choices and mistakes I’d made. My sins. I was thankful that they were locked away.

Then I saw Jesus walking toward me. He was smiling. Instead of being overjoyed to see Him, I thought to myself, “Don’t look inside the trunk!” Of course, He already knew what was inside.

He stood on the other side of the trunk. The most beautiful light emanated from it. Suddenly, the trunk blew wide open. The light was everywhere. Smiling with such great love in His eyes, Jesus reached inside and pulled out a beautifully wrapped gift. He handed it to me. I accepted it knowing exactly what it meant. He was giving me all the things I didn’t like about myself back to me as a gift to use to help others. He took those broken pieces of my life and made them into something beautiful.