KATHY YODER: Jesus is my Password

It was about five months before my husband Dave passed away. He was home from the hospital. We didn’t know it would be his last time. He said, “Come, here. I want to show you my password.”
I went to the study where he was sitting at the computer. He started talking about our finances and his computer password. He showed me a program he wrote to keep track of our bills. His words literally went in one ear and out the other. I said, “I don’t need this.” He said, “You might.”
I didn’t want to listen. I knew that if I memorized his password or wrote it down, I’d be acknowledging the possibility that he wasn’t going to make it. As if sheer will on my part could keep him here on this earth.
Oh, we human beings are such silly creatures. At least this one is, at times. Dave wrote down his password and tucked it away for me. He was right. I did eventually need it. I was thankful that he had the foresight to think of it.
Looking back, I realize that he was preparing me for life without him. While maintaining hope and literally fighting for his life, he shared other passwords with me. Like how to get through pain by simply beating it, believing that the pain will eventually pass.
Dave had an unusually high tolerance for pain. But even he experienced times when the pain was overwhelming. The last time was the worst. When I walked into his hospital room I immediately knew that something was terribly wrong. His pain was completely out of control.
Just then our pastor came in. He and I immediately prayed over Dave. As we began praying Dave immediately relaxed. As we felt the presence of the Holy Spirit with us, literally all around us, Dave fell into a deep, restful sleep.
It wasn’t until after Dave passed that I realized that from the moment we prayed for the Lord to remove his pain that Dave never experienced pain again. The last four months of his life were totally pain free. That’s more than amazing when you think of someone dying from acute leukemia. That’s a miracle.
Prayer became a big password for me. I’d always believed in the power of prayer, but that was the first time I saw the answer while I was still praying. Literally, as we were praying, God completely healed Dave from pain.
Prayer is not only my password for pain relief, it’s also my password for peace, for joy, for life itself. “Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say rejoice! Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God, and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:4-7).
I do rejoice in the Lord. Over the years I’ve learned to find my joy, my true joy, in Him. When all around me is falling apart, Jesus holds me together. He is the eternal glue that never fails. I’m thankful that He is the Lord of my life. That He will never leave me. His promises aren’t just for me. They’re for all who call Him Lord and Savior. Who know that He died on the cross for our sins. And on the third day He rose from the dead. When Jesus defeated death, He defeated it for each one of us who has surrendered our lives to Him.
In America today everything seems turned upside down and inside out. Truth is relative and history is being rewritten. Make no mistake about this. The forces of evil are trying to silence God’s truth and rename Christ followers as irrelevant and even haters. What was once held sacred is now ridiculed. Believers, we must hold our ground. We must stay on the narrow road. We must remember who we serve. The Holy One. The one true God.
In Matthew 16:13-18 Jesus is in the region of Caesarea Philippi. He asks His disciples who people say He is. They list possibilities like John the Baptist and Elijah. Then in verse 15 Jesus asks, “Who do you say that I am?”
Simon Peter answers, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”
“Jesus answered and said to him, ‘Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jonah, for flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but My Father who is in heaven. And I also say that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build aMy church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it” (Matthew 16:17-18).
Who do you say that Jesus is? Jesus is my password for life. He’s the only one I need. He’s the only one you need, too. We live in scary times, but we do not need to be afraid. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow, but Jesus is our tomorrow. He’s also our yesterday and today. And He’s our eternity, if we choose Him to be.
Don’t put off the most important decision of your life. Choose Jesus today. He’s the only password to eternity with God the Father in heaven.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
