KATHY YODER: Jesus is my Password

Just then our pastor came in. He and I immediately prayed over Dave. As we began praying Dave immediately relaxed. As we felt the presence of the Holy Spirit with us, literally all around us, Dave fell into a deep, restful sleep.

It wasn’t until after Dave passed that I realized that from the moment we prayed for the Lord to remove his pain that Dave never experienced pain again. The last four months of his life were totally pain free. That’s more than amazing when you think of someone dying from acute leukemia. That’s a miracle.

Prayer became a big password for me. I’d always believed in the power of prayer, but that was the first time I saw the answer while I was still praying. Literally, as we were praying, God completely healed Dave from pain.

Prayer is not only my password for pain relief, it’s also my password for peace, for joy, for life itself. “Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say rejoice! Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God, and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:4-7).