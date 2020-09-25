KATHY YODER: Let go of past mistakes, regrets, guilt and sins

There’s a crispness in the morning air that only comes during one season of the entire year. It’s not present during rainy spring afternoons or the occasional cool summer night. The crispness in winter is more biting and unwilling to let go, like a dog playing tug-of-war with an old blanket. No matter what the odds, the dog always believes he’s winning. Just like winter, he never gives up. He never surrenders.
No, this unique crispness comes only in the fall.
Fall has been my favorite season for many seasons of my life. My appreciation of fall changes with time. I still love the colors of soybean fields in the fall. As their leaves change from green to yellow to a rusty color backlit by the gold of the sun, I believe that nothing is prettier.
As I look at trees bright with yellow or regal with red or delightfully orange, a joyful peace comes over me. It’s almost as if I can hear the leaves blowing in the breeze as they wave in a friendly manner as they pass by.
There’s a different smell to fall. It doesn’t have the smell of the newness of life, like spring does when flowers are bursting forth and new life erupts symphonically from the hard ground. There’s a freshness that only comes in the hope that spring brings.
It doesn’t smell like summer that’s all abuzz with bees and butterflies and busy plants growing abundantly and without any hesitation while they still can. Fall doesn’t smell like winter. That’s a clean smell that gets frozen in the nostrils and remains there until the spring thaw.
No, fall is an unique smell. It’s the smell of fleeting beauty. Of a crunchiness underfoot because the ground is graced abundantly with fallen leaves. It’s the smell of a family gathering. Everyone is excited to get together once again and share favorite foods and told-before stories that never get old, but live their own kind of life around the big, wooden table.
There’s laughter that knows no restraint. There’s a sadness, too, remembering the ones who no longer sit around the table. Retelling stories of them is also reliving moments that will never come again. At least not on this earth. Yet, there’s joy in both the retelling and the remembering.
And like the curling leaves trying to hang on to the changing trees, fall is a time of letting go. Realizing, with great clarity that only fall brings, that spring and summer are behind us and that winter is before us. We have this in-between time. We choose what to cling to and what to release.
I’m in the fall of my life. My spring is long gone. Summer is a fading memory to be recounted around the dinner table. Fall is here. I’m learning new lessons. Like this is the time to let go. Let go of past hurts. Let go of past injustices and past judgements. Let go of past mistakes and past regrets.
When guilt knocks at the door and wants to come in wearing his cozy slippers thinking he’s going to live with me, I no longer allow him entry. I don’t make him hot cocoa with tiny marshmallows and curl up around the fireplace with him. I don’t have time for him or his brothers or sisters any more. I watch them all sashay to the ground like pretty, yet dry leaves. Their season is over.
I discovered something about the soybean fields I love so much. When they turn that rusty color, that’s when their leaves fall off. That’s when they truly let go. Their season is over. A new season has begun.
I’m letting go. And I’m letting God be in charge. It’s not easy. Like an old dog playing tug-of-war, there are still many things in this world that I try to hold on to. Yet, as Apostle Paul says in Philippians 3:13-14, I’m looking forward to a new season.
“Brothers, I do not consider that I have made it my own. But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.”
Remembering always that just like the leaves that fall to the ground, I can do nothing without the Lord (John 15:5). But with Him, I can do all things (Philippians 4:13). So in this in-between time, as a leaf slowly falling to the ground, I’m seeing so much more. As I allow the Lord to direct the direction and the rate in which I fall, a new season is opening up. I’m slowly letting go and I’m letting God be in charge. I wish I would have done this a long time ago, and yet I’m letting go of that regret, knowing that the Lord’s timing, His season, is always perfect.
Let go of past mistakes, regrets, guilt, and sins. Don’t carry them around as if they’re priceless. They’re not. They’re worthless. Ask the Lord for forgiveness. Then walk in the freedom that only His forgiveness gives. Shake off those chains and leave them behind.
Let go and let Jesus Christ be the author and the finisher of your faith. Let Him be the Lord of your life. Let go and let Him rule in your heart. Then, and only then, no matter what season of your life you’re in, you’ll always be in exactly the right place.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
