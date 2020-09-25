KATHY YODER: Let go of past mistakes, regrets, guilt and sins

No, fall is an unique smell. It’s the smell of fleeting beauty. Of a crunchiness underfoot because the ground is graced abundantly with fallen leaves. It’s the smell of a family gathering. Everyone is excited to get together once again and share favorite foods and told-before stories that never get old, but live their own kind of life around the big, wooden table.

There’s laughter that knows no restraint. There’s a sadness, too, remembering the ones who no longer sit around the table. Retelling stories of them is also reliving moments that will never come again. At least not on this earth. Yet, there’s joy in both the retelling and the remembering.

And like the curling leaves trying to hang on to the changing trees, fall is a time of letting go. Realizing, with great clarity that only fall brings, that spring and summer are behind us and that winter is before us. We have this in-between time. We choose what to cling to and what to release.

I’m in the fall of my life. My spring is long gone. Summer is a fading memory to be recounted around the dinner table. Fall is here. I’m learning new lessons. Like this is the time to let go. Let go of past hurts. Let go of past injustices and past judgements. Let go of past mistakes and past regrets.