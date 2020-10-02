KATHY YODER: Momentary encounters leave long-lasting impressions

I’ve known many people in my life. Some I’ve met for just a moment, but have never forgotten them. Like this very good and kind pastor I met in a waiting room once. Immediately, I saw his servant’s heart.
“You look so tired,” I said. Actually, he looked exhausted. “How’s your day been?”
He seemed surprised that someone would want to know. He shared details from his day that made me weary just hearing about them. However, there was no complaint in his voice. As the sun was setting outside, he had lots yet to do and miles to go. He was no longer a young man. Not old, either, but traveling there faster than others his age.
Maybe it was just that particular day wearing him down. I don’t know. Like I said, I met him only once. But the time we spent talking was very special. As he was finally getting ready to leave, I thanked him for his ministry. For answering the Lord’s call on his life.
Again, he seemed surprised. Then he told me something I’ve never forgotten. He said, “We’ll probably never meet again on this earth. But we will see other in Heaven one day and we’ll recognize each other.” Then he gave me a big hug. In that moment I knew that I had a brother for eternity.
Another person who popped into my mind recently is a woman I knew for a long time in church. We always exchanged pleasantries, but I didn’t really know her. One year I decided to go to our church’s Mother Daughter Banquet by myself. At that time usually only mothers with daughters attended. My mother lived far away and I didn’t have a daughter.
Especially at that time in my life going to something alone was very hard for me. I prayed that the Lord would give me someone nice to talk to. He did. This woman I knew as only an acquaintance sat directly across from me. She came alone, too.
I had one of the most pleasant and completely unplanned evenings. Except that I believe that the Lord planned it. She shared about herself. I thoroughly enjoyed hearing about her years growing up on a farm. When she was between 7 and 9 years old her mother became very sick. As the only daughter, she took over the chores of cooking, cleaning and laundry. A big job for a little girl. But she did it. In fact, she learned so much about taking care of a home that when she was in home economics class in high school, her teacher went to her for advice.
Gradually, her mom got better, but she was very weak and couldn’t walk. The whole family helped Mom to learn to walk again. Dad held her around the waist. Brother helped, too. My acquaintance’s job was to move her mom’s feet forward. Literally moving one foot in front of the other one footstep at a time.
She described this to me in a matter-of-fact way. It needed to be done to help Mom, so they simply did it. That’s what families do. It’s such a great illustration of the family of Christ. We’re called to be Jesus’ servants here in earth. To be His hands and feet. To tell of His great love and to live out His love in small and big ways alike. A wonderful place to start is in our own families.
With so much unrest and division in our country. With negative political ads flooding our TV screens. With constant updates on the COVID-19 statistics. With so much to worry about and stress over, it’s time to simplify our lives. What really matters? The love of family. The love of the family of God. Most importantly, God’s love for each one of us.
What should we do during unstable times? Simply do what we’re called to do. Read God’s Word. Pray. Ask the Lord to direct our steps. “A man’s heart plans his way, but the LORD directs his steps” (Proverbs 16:9).
Allow the Lord to move us one foot in front of the other at a time, so that we may learn to walk in His will, not our own. That means surrendering our lives to the One who gave us life. If we follow His leading, we will never go astray. If we follow His leading, the worries of this world will not torment us. If we follow His leading, we will see our brothers and sisters in Christ in heaven one day. If we follow His leading, we will be forever changed.
And when our time on earth is over, He will take our hand and walk us into eternity with Him.
“And the LORD will guide you continually and satisfy your desire in scorched places and make your bones strong; and you shall be like a watered garden, like a spring of water, whose waters do not fail” (Isaiah 58:11).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
