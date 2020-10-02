KATHY YODER: Momentary encounters leave long-lasting impressions

Especially at that time in my life going to something alone was very hard for me. I prayed that the Lord would give me someone nice to talk to. He did. This woman I knew as only an acquaintance sat directly across from me. She came alone, too.

I had one of the most pleasant and completely unplanned evenings. Except that I believe that the Lord planned it. She shared about herself. I thoroughly enjoyed hearing about her years growing up on a farm. When she was between 7 and 9 years old her mother became very sick. As the only daughter, she took over the chores of cooking, cleaning and laundry. A big job for a little girl. But she did it. In fact, she learned so much about taking care of a home that when she was in home economics class in high school, her teacher went to her for advice.

Gradually, her mom got better, but she was very weak and couldn’t walk. The whole family helped Mom to learn to walk again. Dad held her around the waist. Brother helped, too. My acquaintance’s job was to move her mom’s feet forward. Literally moving one foot in front of the other one footstep at a time.