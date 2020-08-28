KATHY YODER: We have a God who will help us in times of trouble

My husband, Mel, and I were sharing memories. He told me about a time long ago when he was a little boy about five years old. He was the oldest child in his family. He came into the farmhouse. His mom, Mabel, later told him that his face was as white as a sheet. “Gene’s climbing up the windmill,” is all he said. Mabel ran outside. Mel followed.
His brother Gene was three years old. The windmill was 40 feet tall. How a little guy like that climbed on those windmill legs is hard to imagine. But when Mel and his mom got outside, Gene was already to the top of the windmill sitting on the platform.
“What did your mom do?” I asked.
“She climbed to the top of the windmill.”
So many thoughts flooded my mind. She what? She climbed on the windmill legs all the way to the top, which was 40 feet off the ground? The thought makes me shake inside. Not only did she climb to the top, but she also calmly, patiently coaxed little Gene to come back down, all the while making sure he didn’t fall.
If you’ve ever climbed up something, you know that coming down is always much harder than going up. More than once as a little girl I easily climbed up a tree, but my dad had to help me back down.
“I’ll bet she was praying the whole way up and the whole way down,” I said.
“Oh, yeah,” Mel simply replied.
Actually, I’m sure she started praying the minute she saw Melvin’s face.
Can you imagine? And yet, I’m sure that she didn’t hesitate. This was her child. Her motherly instinct was on overdrive. Gene needed her, even though he didn’t know it. At three years old he had no idea that he was in grave danger. He was simply having fun.
What else could Mabel do? Her husband, Gust, was somewhere working in the field. There weren’t cell phones back then. And there wasn’t time to summon help. She simply had to do something. So she did.
With no concern for her own welfare, Mabel rescued her child. But she didn’t do it alone. She was counting on the Lord, the one who’d already rescued her, to strengthen her and to be with her all the way. He was.
Sometimes in life we get ourselves in similar situations. We wander into places and situations that we should stay far away from. Yet, ignorant of the danger, we forge ahead like a three-year-old without any concern or thought of what could happen. We, however, should know better. But our wants and our desires take over. And we find ourselves in the midst of a 40-foot problem with no way down.
Some words people have said over the years jump out like, “I wish that I’d never taken that first drink.” Or, “At first everything was wonderful. He was insanely jealous. I took that as a compliment. But he didn’t love me. It was all about control. His complete control over me.” And, “I spent too much of my life living only for myself. What a waste of time. What a waste of a life.”
Sadly, we often don’t realize that we have a God who will fight for us. Who will help us in times of trouble. He gives us his strength when we are weak. He will lead us when we have no idea where to go or what to do.
“The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you or forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged” (Deuteronomy 31:8).
David the shepherd boy knew that very well. No one would fight the great Philistine giant, Goliath. He was more than nine feet tall. He seemed invincible. Kind of like looking up a 40-foot tall windmill with your child at the top. Even the mighty soldiers of Israel believed that fighting him was a death sentence. They were greatly afraid. But they underestimated the power of their God.
Enter David, the shepherd boy. He knew who fought with him. “Then David said to the Philistine, ‘You come to me with a sword, with a spear, and with a javelin. But I come to you in the name of the LORD of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defiled’” (1 Samuel 17:45).
David tells the giant that the LORD will deliver Goliath to him. “Then all this assembly shall know that the LORD does not save with sword and with spear; for the battle is the LORD’s and he will give you into our hands” (1 Samuel 17:47).
You know the rest of the story. With his sling and one smooth stone, David kills Goliath. What seems impossible for all the seasoned soldiers, is possible for the lowly shepherd boy because he puts his trust in the Lord. And the Lord fights for him. He’ll fight for you and me, too.
The Lord fought for little Gene. He gave him a mom who would do anything to rescue him. Even climb a 40-foot windmill. But Mabel wasn’t alone. The God of Angel Armies was with her. He’s with us, too. We simply have to ask for his help.
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble” (Psalm 46:1).
David didn’t surrender in defeat. He surrendered to God. That makes all the difference.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
