KATHY YODER: We have a God who will help us in times of trouble

Sadly, we often don’t realize that we have a God who will fight for us. Who will help us in times of trouble. He gives us his strength when we are weak. He will lead us when we have no idea where to go or what to do.

“The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you or forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged” (Deuteronomy 31:8).

David the shepherd boy knew that very well. No one would fight the great Philistine giant, Goliath. He was more than nine feet tall. He seemed invincible. Kind of like looking up a 40-foot tall windmill with your child at the top. Even the mighty soldiers of Israel believed that fighting him was a death sentence. They were greatly afraid. But they underestimated the power of their God.

Enter David, the shepherd boy. He knew who fought with him. “Then David said to the Philistine, ‘You come to me with a sword, with a spear, and with a javelin. But I come to you in the name of the LORD of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defiled’” (1 Samuel 17:45).

David tells the giant that the LORD will deliver Goliath to him. “Then all this assembly shall know that the LORD does not save with sword and with spear; for the battle is the LORD’s and he will give you into our hands” (1 Samuel 17:47).