It’s one of those journeys that you don’t understand until you’re on the road yourself. Oh, you easily sympathize with others who’ve already begun this trip. You bake a cake. Send a card. Give a hug. Say a prayer. Pause for a moment or two and then move on with your own life.
There’s nothing wrong with this. It’s not as if we can take someone else’s trip for them. Nor would we want to. We simply do the best we can without knowing how unbearably hard this journey is.
Sometimes, though, our own life’s circumstances suddenly change. We find ourselves anticipating that we’ll more than likely be taking this new trip. We imagine packing our bags. We even think we have a travel plan. But the reality is that we really don’t know anything until life takes a dramatic turn and we step onto an unfamiliar road without a map, GPS, or even a compass.
Some have been on this journey for a short time, at least as it’s marked in chronological days. For some, it’s been a lifetime. For others, it seems like eternity. For me, it’s been 10 years.
Ten years ago on May 3 my son Ethan and I were up at 9 a.m. standing by my husband Dave’s hospital bed. Ethan was on one side and I was on the other. The three of us were talking and laughing and just enjoying one another as we usually did. Then the nurse came into the room to take some vitals. So Ethan and I sat down together on the couch.
We hadn’t been sitting for more than a minute. For some reason, I was turning my head to the right when I heard Ethan say, “Oh, no.”
“What’s wrong?” I asked as I turned my head back toward him.
“Something’s wrong with Dad.”
Just like that, in the time it took for me to simply turn my head, Dave was unconscious. He never regained consciousness, at least not here on earth. Thankfully, we know that when he took his last breath in that hospital room, he took his next breath in Heaven. Knowing that gives me incredible peace. Knowing that makes all the difference in the world and the next.
The promises in the Bible have become my road signs these last 10 years. Leaning on the Lord and following Him has been my travel plan and my destination. When I’ve been overwhelmed and tired beyond belief, I’ve rested in Him.
“Come to me, all you who are weary and heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).
It’s so true. No matter what s going on in your life, Jesus is the answer.
Traveling on unfamiliar roads without any road signs? Look in the Bible. The answers are there. It’s as simple as that. Want guidance? Listen for the Lord’s small, still voice. “Whether you turn to the right or to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, ‘This is the way; walk it’” (Isaiah 30:21).
Feeling lost and all alone? Jesus is the answer. He’s closer than a brother. “A man who has friends must himself be friendly, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother” (Proverbs 18:24). I like Jesus sticking close to me. That means he’s always available. He’s just a short prayer away.
And if I can’t think what to pray, it’s okay. The Holy Spirit lives inside me. He’ll do the praying. “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans” (Romans 8:26).
Feeling left out? “Draw near to God and he will draw near to you” (James 4:8a). We have to take that first step of faith. That means there’s no travel plan. No map. No itinerary. In fact, all the plans we’ve made for ourselves, are gone. It’s as if we rolled down the window during this new road trip and threw them away.
But guess what? The Lord has much better plans for us. The last 10 years I’ve learned that Jeremiah 29:11 is not just for high school seniors looking toward graduation. It’s for me, too. And if it’s for me, it’s for you, as well. “’For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord. ‘Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you a hope and a future.’”
In the last 10 years I’ve grieved. I’ve answered the call to a different ministry. I’ve made new friends and cherished old ones. Spent more time reading the Bible and praying for others, as well as our country and our world. I’ve written more.
And I’ve told the Lord that if he wanted me to remarry, he’d have to bring someone to me. Amazingly, the Lord did. People who know us often tell us that they can easily see that the Lord brought Mel and me together. That doesn’t mean we forget our spouses, who both died too young. We remember them with love as we share our love for one another and God’s love.
What a journey with the best destination we can imagine, especially since Jesus is our GPS, God’s Perfect Son.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.