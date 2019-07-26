The God of the Bible is still the God of today. He changes not. “I the LORD do not change” (Malachi 3:6a). God still speaks to us in dreams as he did in Bible times. It’s our job to listen, to pray for discernment, and to learn what He tells us.
Throughout my life I’ve had dreams that I believe come from the Lord. Sometimes an event occurs in the dream that actually happens. Sometimes I encounter a loved one who’s gone on to Heaven. Just their presence in my dream is a comfort, but at times there’s also been a message.
Sometimes the Lord tells me something He wants me to know.
Lately, a dream I had several years ago keeps coming to mind. It’s a beautiful day. I’m walking along a road alone. It’s not a familiar path, but I’m not afraid. In fact, I’m filled with joy.
I come to a long, wide bridge. As I step onto the bridge, I sense that something’s terribly wrong. Even though I’m walking easily on the bridge, many others are slipping and sliding as if they’re walking on solid ice. Some are falling. Others are dangling from the side of the bridge precariously hanging on by their fingertips.
Not one person on that bridge is able to help another, except for me.
I rush around quickly trying to help. I grab onto a dangler, attempting to pull him up onto the bridge. Behind him there’s treacherous water below. If he falls into that water, he won’t make it. But as hard as I try, I can’t get him back onto the bridge. Realizing that I need help, I leave the bridge.
Walking as fast as I can, I finally reach my church. I’m so relieved when I step inside. It’s Sunday morning. People are greeting one another, smiling and hugging. There’s great warmth and love here.
Approaching someone I say, “I’m so glad I found you. There are many people at the bridge who are in danger of falling. They need our help. Please come with me.”
Surprisingly, the people are having such a good time with their friends, they don’t even hear me or see me. I watch as they happily go into the sanctuary for the church service.
For just a moment, I stand there as everyone leaves. Alone, I turn around and walk back to the bridge. That’s the end of my dream.
There are a couple messages I see. One is that the Lord has called me to help the lost. They’re people who are perilously close to falling into an eternity in hell and they don’t even know it. I had this dream at an important junction in my life when I was being called to a different, more challenging ministry. Many times I’ve felt like I’m walking this road alone, with one exception. The Lord is with me. I have no power on my own. Without Him, I’d be dangling from that bridge of life with no hope for eternity.
Another message is a harder one. It’s about the church as a whole. We’re not doing our job. We’re so concerned about feeding ourselves that we forget about feeding others. We’re happy to see our friends at church, but do we search for those who are lost? Church is our routine, but is it our inspiration to go out and spread the Good News? Does it challenge us to walk in our faith every day or is it a Sunday social club where we’re comfortable with the ones we know and love?
“Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age’" (Matthew 28:18-20).
We are to go. Go to the bridges where people are slipping and sliding in sin with the danger of spending eternity in hell. Tell them the Good News that Jesus died on the cross for their sins, too. On the third day He rose from the dead, defeating death and claiming victory over sin. Because of Him, we have an eternal future in Heaven if we surrender our lives to Him.
Another message I got from my dream is that even if others will not go with us, we are each called to go. But we never walk alone. “The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged" (Deuteronomy 31:8).
Don’t wait for a dream. Step out in faith today. Be the bridge that helps another find eternal life in Heaven.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.