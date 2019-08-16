Today’s my birthday.
The more birthdays I celebrate, the more I realize that there are fewer years ahead of me than behind me. That doesn’t make me sad, it makes me more aware that I need to be about my Father’s business. So that when my time on this earth does come to an end, I pray that I’ll have used up this one life well. That I’ll have loved others with a mighty love that only comes from the Lord, who is himself love.
Looking back on the years, it’s easy to remember all the people I’ve known who are no longer on this earth. Some are beloved family members. Some are beloved friends. Some are people I’ve only met once, but with whom I’ve had an instant connection. They’re beloved in their own way.
In a box of old family photos, there’s a picture from one of my great-grandmothers’ funerals. I don’t remember the funeral itself, but I remember my great-grandparents well. My great-grandfather was Irish. My great-grandmother was German. It was a mixed marriage, I jokingly think to myself.
I remember a little snippet from that day. I’m walking from the car to the church in my shiny black shoes with my mom, dad and brothers. I’m 6 years old. Everything seems so big, but I mainly remember, in great detail, what the ground looked like.
Someone snapped a photo afterward of family members chatting at the house. There must be a lot of people there because they’ve spilled over into the bedroom. My uncle’s sitting on the edge of the bed talking to someone who’s standing outside the picture. I’m reflected in the dresser mirror. My hair’s curled into submission and I’m wearing a fluffy yellow dress.
I’m sure the photographer didn’t intentionally take my picture, but the image reflects the time so well. A time when children were seen but not heard. Not neglected, but at times like these especially, a part of the background.
Fast forward many years and I’m on a walk with my mom and dad. We’re moving along at a pretty good clip, talking and enjoying each other’s company. Dad stops, picks up something and puts it in his pocket. We resume walking and talking.
Later I ask Dad what’s in his pocket. He shows me some dull-looking buckeyes. Then he shows me a jar full of very shiny ones. He explains that he puts them in his pocket and leaves them there for a while. The friction caused by rubbing against one another makes them shiny.
All these years later I think about the times of friction in my own life. It’s easy now to look back and see God’s hand at work throughout my entire life. Those times of challenge and heartache and struggle, which seemed so insurmountable at the time, are the times of friction he used to smooth out some of my rough spots. I know that the rough spots will never be completely smooth. Not here on earth, at least.
I’m thankful that the Lord has never abandoned me, given up on me, or rejected me. He’s been faithful even during times when I have not. I’m thankful that he doesn’t see me as a mere reflection in a mirror. He sees me and knows me. "I am the good shepherd, and I know My own and My own know Me” (John 10:14).
Many people mistakenly believe that they aren’t good enough to ask for the Lord’s help. They feel completely helpless and all alone. None of us is good enough. “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). That’s the point. That’s why God the Father sent his Son, Jesus, to be the once-and-for-all sacrifice for our sins. It’s a free gift. We did nothing to earn it. “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus” (Romans 6:23).
“Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God” (John 1:12). As children of God we have the right to call upon him any time, but especially in times of trouble and struggle. “And call upon me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you shall glorify me” (Psalm 50:15).
What do I want for my birthday? I don’t want to spend too much time looking at the ground, even if I am wearing shiny shoes. I want to spend more time looking up to the Lord, thanking him for being my Savior. I want to shine a little longer here on earth, which I pray is a reflection of the Lord’s love. And I also want a few buckeyes to put in my pocket.
