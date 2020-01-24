YODER: A life of listening to stories

Some stories give great information I still use today. Others teach life lessons. Still others break my heart. The latter I remember most. I have a special place for them. They’re tucked away in a section of my heart covered with comforters and quilts, as if they’re so fragile they’ll break. But sometimes they want to be remembered. So I carefully bring them to the light and let them speak again.

They’re surprisingly strong and vocal.

I cherish and respect them. No matter how difficult it was for the teller to share their story, it was much harder for them to live it. Sometimes, in the telling of their story, the healing begins. That’s my prayer.

Of course, it’s my fervent prayer that they’ll share their story with the greatest listener of all, the Lord Jesus.

He’s not only the Keeper of Stories, he’s the Transformer of Stories, too. He meets us wherever we are in the midst of our story no matter how messy it is. And He can touch us, heal us and change us, if we allow Him to. Jesus is the perfect gentleman. He doesn’t barge in where He’s not wanted.

The Samaritan woman at Jacob’s Well meets Jesus in John 4. Jesus rests at the well while his disciples are in town buying food. It’s noon and the Samaritan woman comes to draw water from the well.

