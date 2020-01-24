YODER: A life of listening to stories

Almost as far back as I can remember, people have told me their stories. I believe that God made it part of my very DNA to be a listener. One thing I’ve learned, it’s an honor when someone trusts you with a life story.
Some people share a little tidbit. It’s like they barely tip their toes into the water of trust just to see if you’re really listening before they go any deeper. Cautiously and slowly, they reveal a little bit more. It takes a while, but suddenly they realize they’re ankle deep in trust. You haven’t bolted, so they go deeper. Some even take the plunge. They go from talking about the weather to a major life event. Others move onto tomorrow’s weather forecast.
Still others begin telling their stories before you’re even in the same room. It’s almost as if your ears can’t listen fast enough. Sometimes my ears are still in the process of opening up while the teller is already 49 miles down the road. Like in an old Roadrunner cartoon, all I see is the cloud of dust left behind and hear a faint “Meep, meep,” in the distance.
I’ve heard stories that take me by surprise and cause me to laugh out loud. Some don’t start out funny. The funny part ambushes me with an unexpected twist or turn. Delightful and refreshing, they’re like taking a much-needed break in the midst of a busy day. Laughter cleans out the cobwebs and opens up the heart to receive more serious stories.
Some stories give great information I still use today. Others teach life lessons. Still others break my heart. The latter I remember most. I have a special place for them. They’re tucked away in a section of my heart covered with comforters and quilts, as if they’re so fragile they’ll break. But sometimes they want to be remembered. So I carefully bring them to the light and let them speak again.
They’re surprisingly strong and vocal.
I cherish and respect them. No matter how difficult it was for the teller to share their story, it was much harder for them to live it. Sometimes, in the telling of their story, the healing begins. That’s my prayer.
Of course, it’s my fervent prayer that they’ll share their story with the greatest listener of all, the Lord Jesus.
He’s not only the Keeper of Stories, he’s the Transformer of Stories, too. He meets us wherever we are in the midst of our story no matter how messy it is. And He can touch us, heal us and change us, if we allow Him to. Jesus is the perfect gentleman. He doesn’t barge in where He’s not wanted.
The Samaritan woman at Jacob’s Well meets Jesus in John 4. Jesus rests at the well while his disciples are in town buying food. It’s noon and the Samaritan woman comes to draw water from the well.
Jesus speaks to her, asking for a drink. She’s surprised. This isn’t the custom of the day. The fact that he’s a man and she’s a woman is one thing. But that she’s a Samaritan and he’s a Jew is quite another. They don’t associate with one another. Samaritans are considered half-breeds.
It’s also odd that she’s drawing water in the heat of the day. It suggests that she’s an outcast from the other women who gather when it’s cooler. They talk together and share their stories. This woman is not welcome because of her bad reputation. So she’s not only a half-breed, she’s also an outcast among her own people. What a sad and lonely place to live. A place offering no hope for positive change. She’s condemned to live out her story as an outcast and condemned woman.
Jesus knows all about her. He knows her story well. Five husbands. Living with a man now who’s not her husband. But Jesus’ purpose is not to shame her and leave her condemned. He offers her the living water if salvation.
She’s curious. She takes everything that Jesus says literally. Maybe she’s afraid to let hope enter her world. Many people are the same way today. No hope is better than hope torn away.
Jesus speaks plainly to her.
“The woman said, ‘I know that Messiah is coming. When he comes, he will explain everything to us.’
“Then Jesus declared, ‘I, the one speaking to you — I am he’ (John 4:25-26).
Jesus meets her where she is, in the mess of her life. He tells her a story she knows well, her own story. She thinks she knows the end of her story, but Jesus offers her a different ending. He tells her who He truly is, the Messiah. The Savior. Her Savior. She believes and is transformed, becoming the first evangelist sharing the best story of all with her town. The Good News of Salvation.
It’s an old story that’s always new for those who believe it. It’s a story that changes lives for eternity. Some people sadly believe that their story cannot be rewritten. That there is no forgiveness for them. That’s a lie I’ve heard many times. There is forgiveness through Jesus. “Whoever calls in the name of the Lord will be saved” (Romans 10:13).
Share your story with the Lord. Then ask to be part of His story. It has no end.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.