YODER: A man tells his lighthouse story

“It was a long, long time ago. A lifetime, really. I was a young sea captain. Young and fresh and foolish. I thought I knew it all. What I didn’t know, I made up for in bravado. Inexperienced, I came off as an expert. People trusted me.

“And I had it all. A glamorous job. A pretty wife waiting for me at home. A new baby on the way. But it was never enough. I always wanted more. More accolades. More danger. More adventure. My employers loved me. I got the job done. I took chances others wouldn’t take. And I got the job done. That’s why I was out that night on the sea when I had no business being there. Like I said, the men trusted me. They’d follow me anywhere. Even into a brewing storm.

“It started out mild enough. The storm. But if you’ve ever been on the sea, you know how quickly a storm can turn on you. This one was a doozy. The worst I’ve ever experienced. Immediately, I knew I’d made a terrible mistake. Yet, the men still looked at me as if I was God and I could save them.

“Believe me, I’m not God. But that’s the night I met him. The Lord. Our ship was being tossed around like a ball. We were all turned around. No idea where we were. In the midst of the raging storm, those childhood years of my mother teaching me about Jesus came back to me. I cried out to him and I cried.