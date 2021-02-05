YODER: A new home brings opportunities, comfort

Now the Lord is reminding me of it all over again. It made me smile when I saw it four times one morning this week before I’d finished my morning devotions. I even said with a smile on my face, “Yes, Lord. I get it.”

It’s Proverbs 3:5-6. “Trust in the Lord with all you heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will make you paths straight.”

In some translations, the word “acknowledge” is replaced by the word, “submit.” Submitting and surrendering have been challenging for me. I have discovered over the years that I have this stubborn streak. The Lord has been working on that with me for a long time.

But the more I let go of on earth, the more I long for heaven. The more I long for heaven, the more I know that my time on this earth is not over. Not yet. So I’m trusting, leaning, acknowledging and submitting. I’m also looking for and expecting those straight paths.

In the meantime, with the Lord’s help, I have moved. In less than two months from the date of the accident, I looked at a house and bought it the same day. The Lord put many great people in my path who have helped me tremendously.