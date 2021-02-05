YODER: A new home brings opportunities, comfort

My husband Melvin lived on the same farm from the age of 13 until his passing in November. When his parents bought the farm, Mel and others in his family moved them there.
Imagine this. On their move day in March so long ago, they didn’t hire a moving company. Mel and his dad and probably one or two others each drove a team of horses hauling a wagon load filled with their belongings. In miles, it wasn’t a long drive. But they traveled on the gravel roads. It took all day.
That was an entirely different era. Mel knew the horses not only by name, but by their personalities. He knew their strengths and weaknesses. He knew them like most of us know our friends. When he’d reminisce about them, it was with longing for an era that’s long gone and with a wistfulness that comes with missing good friends.
When Mel and his first wife, Janice, married his parents bought a different house and moved into town. The farm house became Mel and Janice’s home where they built a life together and raised a family. Good with his hands, Mel made a lot of improvements in the house over many decades. But one thing he never had to do was to pack up and move again.
As he was once describing a change he’d made in the kitchen from its original design I told him, “You have no idea how fortunate you are. You’ve never had to buy a house. You’ve never had to pack up everything and move as an adult.” He agreed.
It would take a while to figure out just how many sunrises and sunsets Mel saw on that farm. How many times he heard and saw the birds migrate back and forth, according to the seasons. How many trees he planted and saw them grow tall, becoming homes to quail, squirrels, woodpeckers, owls and other creatures. Or how many times deer came off the fields and stood in the light of dawn and dusk, surveying the land around them.
Even though I lived there barely more than three years, I can’t easily count the times I witnessed the sights, the sounds, the smells, the unique and yet common life there. It’s become a part of who I am and has taken up residence in my heart.
I never wanted to leave that farm. It was my home, too.
As we know, however, change is a part of life. Mel, of course, left the farm to his children. I could have lived there a year. Mel made that provision for me, but he also told me, “You won’t want to live a winter alone out here.” Spoken by one who’d done that for many years. And one who knew me very well. He was right.
A strange thing happened that I had not anticipated. After Mel passed, the farm changed. It went from being a home to being just a house. While it’s hard to leave a home, it’s not hard to leave a house.
A Bible verse I’ve seen often recently is one that I know quite well. It popped up all over the place when my husband Dave passed away. It became a way of life of me after his loss. It was also an encouragement as I made the transition from children’s ministry to chaplaincy.
Now the Lord is reminding me of it all over again. It made me smile when I saw it four times one morning this week before I’d finished my morning devotions. I even said with a smile on my face, “Yes, Lord. I get it.”
It’s Proverbs 3:5-6. “Trust in the Lord with all you heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will make you paths straight.”
In some translations, the word “acknowledge” is replaced by the word, “submit.” Submitting and surrendering have been challenging for me. I have discovered over the years that I have this stubborn streak. The Lord has been working on that with me for a long time.
But the more I let go of on earth, the more I long for heaven. The more I long for heaven, the more I know that my time on this earth is not over. Not yet. So I’m trusting, leaning, acknowledging and submitting. I’m also looking for and expecting those straight paths.
In the meantime, with the Lord’s help, I have moved. In less than two months from the date of the accident, I looked at a house and bought it the same day. The Lord put many great people in my path who have helped me tremendously.
Because the Lord is in it, my house already feels like home. In fact, a couple friends who have visited me have said the same thing. “It feels so peaceful here.” People always said the same thing about the farm. It wasn’t the farm itself that was peaceful. It was the presence of the Lord that brought His peace there. It was a house of prayer. And so is my new home.
Again I find myself in a new place. And again I find a home because the Lord is here with me. I can’t imagine what heaven will be like. When I arrive there, I know that I’ll immediately feel at home like I’ve never felt before. And immediately I’ll know that I’m home to stay. No more packing up and moving.
But until that moment comes for me, I’m trusting, leaning, acknowledging and submitting to the Lord. I’m also praying that others do the same.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.