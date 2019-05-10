I don’t write about my mom very often. It’s not because I don’t have many great things to say. It’s because unlike most of us, she doesn’t like any extra attention. In fact, if she was an airplane, she’d fly undetected. She’s an Under-the-Radar Mom.
One time at a family get-together to celebrate her 80th birthday, I started talking about how she always makes everything she does so special for those she loves. I shared memories of growing up and the extra little touches she’d add to make something ordinary extraordinary.
She’d do so without thinking about it or realizing just how special it was to the rest of us. It was simply a part of who she was and who she is.
One of my nieces, who was helping Mom and me get the food ready for the meal, chimed in and added her own wonderful memories. I could tell that others were waiting to add their own stories. But Mom just shook her head and made us stop talking about her. Even though we were honoring her, she wanted the attention on someone else.
Throughout my lifetime, my mom has done things behind the scenes without notice and certainly without applause. No trophy. No participation ribbon. No thank you card. But it doesn’t matter, that’s not why she did them. She did them out of kindness and concern for others. Sometimes for others she didn’t even know. And she did them purposefully under the radar.
She did them because she’s always done what’s right. That’s one thing I knew growing up and still know today. If Mom said something was true, it was true. She never lied or re-worked the truth to her advantage. Truth was not always easy to hear, but it had to be told. Truth was absolute and non-negotiable. It still is.
My mom takes the high road. She’s always been one to not only forgive, but also to forget and to start anew. I should know. I’ve been the recipient of her forgiveness and starting anew many times. Much more than I deserve.
But isn’t that what we learn in life? God the Father sent his only son, Jesus, to save us from our sins. We don’t deserve to be forgiven, but we are if we sincerely repent. So in turn, we need to learn how to forgive others.
“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32).
One of my favorite memories of Mom is the time she’d spend with me when I was growing up. We’d have daily devotions together. There was one book in particular that we read a short chapter together every night. It was about orphans in Asia. It tugged at my heart and made me painfully aware of the struggles children faced in other parts of the world. It also showed me how God’s love could penetrate any impossible circumstances, in any part of the faraway world, with even the most unlikely people.
It’s a lesson I’ve never forgotten. This particular book has had a profound influence on my life and my journey with the Lord. It planted seeds for the ministry the Lord has called me to today.
My mom also introduced me to Catherine Marshall’s writings, her husband Peter Marshall’s sermons, and also Corrie ten Boom’s books. They all influenced my life in many profound ways, encouraging me to live a life of faith. Even when I’ve fallen short, some of their writings have encouraged me to come back home.
That’s the thing about home. It’s been a long time since I lived at home with my original family, but they live in my heart. The lessons I learned stay with me. The faith that my mom instilled in me as a small child has taken root and grown. Even flying under the radar, a mom can make a big difference in her family’s life. Especially when the God of all creation is her pilot.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.