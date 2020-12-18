YODER: A weary world rejoices at Christmas

This is a different Christmas for me. I’m not putting up a Christmas tree, which I’ve always enjoyed. I’m not unpacking the ornaments and all the Christmas decorations. I’m not displaying my favorite Nativity scene. I’m not baking Christmas cookies. I’m not decking the halls at all. My halls are un-decked.
Although I do have loving Christmas cards displayed with special notes written inside. Some merely say, “I’m praying for you.” Others recount how they knew my husband, Melvin. Some memories are heartfelt. Some are funny. All are touching. I appreciate each one more than I can express.
In a weary world, there are so many kind and loving people.
Yes, this is a different Christmas for me since my husband, Melvin, and I were in a car accident a month ago and the Lord took him home. All the plans we had together have ended. I look down the road, and I can’t see where it goes. I’ve been in this place before. It’s a hard place to be.
I’m not alone. Many are facing a different Christmas this year. Many families are struggling to put food on their tables because they’ve either lost their jobs or their hours have been cut back. They don’t worry about Christmas presents. They worry about the next meal. They’re weary.
There are families quietly battling cancer with someone they love. They’re experiencing the ups and the downs. The glimmers of hope and then those glimmers extinguished. The small victories. The devastating setbacks. Back and forth. Up and down. They don’t know what lies down the road. Many are simply trying to take one more step with the one they love. They are weary.
There are many illnesses in this world. Some are easy to categorize. Others are not. There’s still a stigma with mental illness. And yet, it’s not an illness that anyone chooses. Some of the kindest, sweetest, God-fearing people I’ve known in my life have had a mental illness.
Others have debilitating illnesses that slowly take pieces of them away. Some have chronic diseases that wear them down over time, as well. Many people silently suffer with health issues. Other families watch as their loved one slowly retreats into the world of dementia. There are many silent journeys we don’t see behind weary smiles.
Still others are fighting the coronavirus. And the ones serving on the front lines of this fight are worn out. They look down the road and they don’t know where it’s leading. Many pray that the vaccine will end this dreaded virus. They’re weary.
Every year we miss those we love even more around the holidays. There’s something about the memories of Christmases past with our loved ones. We take those times for granted until they become memories and new memories can no longer be made.
Many are facing the first Christmas without someone they love. For some, even the tenth or twentieth Christmas alone feels like the first. They’re weary.
Many of us look down the road and can’t see where it goes. Yet, there’s something more true than anything else in this world. We who are weary and heavy-laden, we can find rest (Matthew 11:28). We don’t have to walk that road alone. All we have to do is read about that very first Christmas to know that.
Turn off the Christmas lights that twinkle inside and outside your house and read about a different light, the Star of Bethlehem that pointed the way to the newborn king, Jesus Christ. He was born in a lowly stable because there was no room for his parents in the inn. It must have been a dark place, but that light shone brightly on the very Light of the World, Jesus (John 8:12).
Between the Old Testament and the New Testament about 400 years passed and God was silent. People must have been incredibly weary, living without hope. But then God our Father gave His Son to be born on earth. He was sent to be a Savior to all (John 3:16). And our loving Father did not send His only Son to condemn us, but to save us through Him (John 3:17).
I look down the road that I’m on now. Even though I don’t know where it leads, I joyfully take the hand of the One leading me, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He’s the Light of the World. He illuminates my path. I pray that He is the Light of your life. If He isn’t, give yourself the greatest gift of all, the gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ. Surrender your life to Him. He’s the one and only Son of God. He’s the one and only way to heaven.
Life can change in a millisecond. I know. Make the right, life-changing decision right now. Know that wherever that road of life leads you, you’ll end up eternally with the Savior of the world, Jesus. He’s the only one who can make weary souls rejoice.
“O Holy Night!/ The stars are brightly shining/ It is the night of the dear Savior's birth!
Long lay the world in sin and error pining/ Till he appear'd and the soul felt its worth.
A thrill of hope the weary soul rejoices/ For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn!” (From the hymn “O Holy Night.”)
Have a very blessed Christmas.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
