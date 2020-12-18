YODER: A weary world rejoices at Christmas

There are many illnesses in this world. Some are easy to categorize. Others are not. There’s still a stigma with mental illness. And yet, it’s not an illness that anyone chooses. Some of the kindest, sweetest, God-fearing people I’ve known in my life have had a mental illness.

Others have debilitating illnesses that slowly take pieces of them away. Some have chronic diseases that wear them down over time, as well. Many people silently suffer with health issues. Other families watch as their loved one slowly retreats into the world of dementia. There are many silent journeys we don’t see behind weary smiles.

Still others are fighting the coronavirus. And the ones serving on the front lines of this fight are worn out. They look down the road and they don’t know where it’s leading. Many pray that the vaccine will end this dreaded virus. They’re weary.

Every year we miss those we love even more around the holidays. There’s something about the memories of Christmases past with our loved ones. We take those times for granted until they become memories and new memories can no longer be made.

Many are facing the first Christmas without someone they love. For some, even the tenth or twentieth Christmas alone feels like the first. They’re weary.