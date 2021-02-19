YODER: A whole lotta shakin' going on

He shook up the well-respected religious leaders of the day. Jesus sees into the hearts of men and women. He said, “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of dead men’s bones and everything unclean. In the same way, on the outside you appear to people as righteous but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy and wickedness” (Matthew 23:27-28).

Jesus shook people up so much they crucified him. They couldn’t stand the truth. They were not set free. Yet, He died on the cross for that very purpose. So that we could be set free from our life of sin. But we have to make the conscious choice to accept that freedom only Jesus can give. Then we have to walk in “new life” (Romans 5:18). If we do, there will be a whole lotta shakin’ go on in our lives. Things will not remain the same. What we loved and valued before our transformation, if it is not of God, will be shaken from us .