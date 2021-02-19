YODER: A whole lotta shakin' going on

As I’ve written, I was in a car accident three months ago. A lot has changed in that short time. My husband, Melvin, went home to the Lord. If you’ve ever lost someone you love, you know that it takes time to wrap your brain around the loss.
The length of time is different for everyone. I know that it’s a fact that Mel’s gone. But my heart doesn’t accept the truth. I keep expecting to hear his laughter. To see his smile and the twinkle in his eyes. To listen to him when he gets wound up about something. He was very passionate about following the Lord, which he did his entire life.
Mel’s presence filled a room. It’s much quieter since he’s gone. It’s funny how silence can sometimes be so loud.
Another change is that I moved off the farm. This brutal winter made the move much easier than I anticipated. I’m happy where I am. I know without a doubt that the Lord was in my move. All the pieces fell together so effortlessly. He brought so many good people to help me. I’ve seen that happen many times throughout my life. When it does, I know that the Lord is directing my path and opening up roadways in the wilderness and leading me beside those still waters.
“Behold, I will do something new. Now it will spring forth; will you not be aware of it? I will even make a roadway in the wilderness, rivers in the desert” (Isaiah 43:18).
Another change is that I was injured in the accident. I’m not sure how. As I’ve written before, time seemed to slow way down. I remember everything about the accident. And yet, I must not remember it all. When the semi-truck hit us, there was a whole lotta shakin’ going on. I had some injuries, but I’m slowly improving.
Some very good people are helping me. I know that the Lord put them in my path. I also know that it’s a miracle that I’m even alive. Talking to a good friend recently I laughed. “God must think I’m slow to understand,” I said. “He tells me things over and over again.” I was sharing how many different people in a short period of time said the same words to me, “It’s a miracle that you’re alive.”
There’s another kind of shaking going on. It’s a spiritual shaking. When God gave Moses the law, the entire mountain shook. “Mount Sinai was covered with smoke, because the LORD descended on it in fire. The smoke billowed up from it like smoke from a furnace, and the whole mountain trembled violently” (Exodus 19:18).
Can you imagine being one of the Israelites below the mountain and seeing it shake, knowing that the presence of God was making it shake? How awe-inspiring and fearsome and unbelievable all wrapped up together.
In the Old Testament, God gave us the Ten Commandments as a guide for living our lives here on earth. In the New Testament, Jesus came to fulfill the law. Jesus says in Matthew 5:17: “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them” (Matthew 5:17).
He shook up the well-respected religious leaders of the day. Jesus sees into the hearts of men and women. He said, “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of dead men’s bones and everything unclean. In the same way, on the outside you appear to people as righteous but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy and wickedness” (Matthew 23:27-28).
Jesus shook people up so much they crucified him. They couldn’t stand the truth. They were not set free. Yet, He died on the cross for that very purpose. So that we could be set free from our life of sin. But we have to make the conscious choice to accept that freedom only Jesus can give. Then we have to walk in “new life” (Romans 5:18). If we do, there will be a whole lotta shakin’ go on in our lives. Things will not remain the same. What we loved and valued before our transformation, if it is not of God, will be shaken from us .
There’s a whole lotta shakin’ going on in our culture. All around us, life has changed. Not only with the pandemic, but with life in general. There’s a shift away from traditional Godly values and the way of the cross to a more relaxed interpretation of the Bible. But the truth is, God does not change. “For I am the LORD, I change not…” (Malachi 3:6). It’s true in the Old Testament. It’s true in the New Testament. It’s still true today.
If you feel like you’re walking in the wilderness of life. If your whole world is shaking and you can’t seem to get a grip. Call out to the One who is unshakable. The One who saves. Call on the name above all names. The name of Jesus Christ. Ask Him to be your Savior and your Lord. He is unshakable.
“Since we are receiving a Kingdom that is unshakable, let us be thankful and please God by worshiping him with holy fear and awe” (Hebrews 12:28).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.