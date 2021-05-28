YODER: Bring your broken pieces to Jesus Christ

All four Gospels recount the story of a woman anointing Jesus with her expensive oil. There are some similarities between the Gospels. There are some differences. Some scholars believe that these are different incidents and different women. Does it really matter? It’s a powerful story.
Jesus and the disciples are in the house of Simon. He may be a former leper. He may be a Pharisee. A woman with a very bad reputation as a great sinner hears that Jesus is in her town. She finds out where He is. She takes her most valuable possession, a jar of expensive oil of spikenard. In fact, it’s worth a year’s wages.
It may be her marriage dowry. But a woman with such a terrible reputation is unlikely to marry. She’s a complete and total outcast in her culture. Anyone daring to marry her would be considered the same. There would be no future for them. Any children born would also be outcasts.
Yet this broken, sinful woman is a woman of courage and simple desperation. She enters the house where she’s unwelcome. She steps right up to Jesus. She breaks her jar of perfume and pours it on Jesus’ head. She doesn’t just sprinkle a little of the oil on Him, she gives Him everything she has. All that she’s worth. All that she is.
She washes His feet with her tears and dries them with her hair. She lays it all in front of Jesus. Every broken promise. Every icy stare. Every unkind comment. Every mistake she’s made. Every sin. There are many. Every lie she’s believed. The ones others have told her. The ones she’s told herself.
She lays her past before Him as she pours her future on Him. She brings Him everything. Everything she gives to Him. All that she has. All that she’s done. All that she is. There’s no holding back.
She lays before Jesus all the hopes and dreams she had before she became this woman of the irredeemable reputation. This woman who’s hated by others. Even the ones who use her hate her and believe that they are better than her.
She’s broken. Not just a little bit. She’s shattered to the bone and broken into many pieces. Others see her brokenness and judge that there’s no hope for her. Others see all the sharp, painful pieces believing they can never be made whole again and that they should never be made whole again.
Yet, broken pieces cannot mend broken pieces. Only Jesus can do that.
All her broken pieces in the hands of Jesus become better than before. They are like Kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery. The mender uses lacquer mixed with silver, gold, or platinum dust to mend the broken areas. The finished product is so much valuable than before it was broken. It becomes a beautiful work of art.
The broken woman knows that she’s broken. She knows that she’s a sinner in need of a mender, a Savior. Jesus sees her brokenness and He also sees beyond her brokenness with eyes of love. He forgives her sin and makes her whole. He makes her better than before. He makes her a daughter of the King of all eternity.
It’s the same with us. A broken world cannot mend a broken world. Only the Master who created it can do that. The One who’s body was broken for us on the cross. The One whose blood was poured out for us as an offering. Because of Him, our broken pieces can not only be put back together, they are redeemed. We are more precious than before. “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
We live in a very sinful, broken world today. In fact, it becomes more sinful every day. Yet, we shouldn’t be surprised. The Bible tells us these times will come.
“But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God – having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people” (2 Timothy 3:1-5).
The prophet Isaiah gives a warning that’s also for us today. “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter” (Isaiah 5:20).
Yet, there is hope. For the believer. For the broken one who has been made whole through the transforming love of God and the power of His forgiveness. “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland” (Isaiah 43:18-19).
There’s a way through dark times. There’s a way to forgiveness as the woman with the oil jar discovered. But there’s only one way. That way is through Jesus Christ. Bring your broken pieces to Him today. Let His blood be the lacquer that mends your brokenness and He will make you whole, better than before.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.