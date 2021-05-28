YODER: Bring your broken pieces to Jesus Christ

She lays her past before Him as she pours her future on Him. She brings Him everything. Everything she gives to Him. All that she has. All that she’s done. All that she is. There’s no holding back.

She lays before Jesus all the hopes and dreams she had before she became this woman of the irredeemable reputation. This woman who’s hated by others. Even the ones who use her hate her and believe that they are better than her.

She’s broken. Not just a little bit. She’s shattered to the bone and broken into many pieces. Others see her brokenness and judge that there’s no hope for her. Others see all the sharp, painful pieces believing they can never be made whole again and that they should never be made whole again.

Yet, broken pieces cannot mend broken pieces. Only Jesus can do that.

All her broken pieces in the hands of Jesus become better than before. They are like Kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending broken pottery. The mender uses lacquer mixed with silver, gold, or platinum dust to mend the broken areas. The finished product is so much valuable than before it was broken. It becomes a beautiful work of art.