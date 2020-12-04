YODER: Bruised but not broken, thanks to the Lord

“Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever” (1 Chronicles 16:34).
Last week I wrote about the car accident in which my beloved husband Melvin passed into eternity. I believe I saw the moment that the Lord took him home. I saw a bright light behind Melvin, then the semi hit us. I never saw the truck, even though I was looking in its direction.
The beautiful light hid that image from me.
After Mel’s Celebration of Life, a friend of ours told me that as she was thinking about what to write in the sympathy card for me, she saw Melvin. She saw a look of surprise on his face and then joy. She saw him throw his canes triumphantly up into the air. I believe that’s exactly when I saw the light. In fact, as Carol was telling me this, I saw Melvin’s face. I saw what she was describing. And I saw the light again.
Immediately after the accident, I looked at Melvin. There was not a mark on him. He looked beautiful. The peace of the Lord was on him.
As two kind men were helping me out of the car, I realized that I could barely walk. And something odd happened. It’s very hard to describe. In what I think was just a second or two, I was encompassed by fear. A fear I’ve never experienced before. A shaking, life-changing fear.
And with the fear a door opened and I stepped through. The fear left, but I thought deeply about the countless people who have suddenly had their lives changed forever. By an accident, a debilitating disease, through violence perpetrated on them. And my heart ached for them. For a fraction of a second, I felt their loneliness, their cold fear, their hopelessness. I pray that I never forget that moment. I pray that when I see others in pain I will not simply walk on the other side of the road as did the Jewish Priest and the Levite in Jesus’ parable about the Good Samaritan.
The religious men ignored the man who was beaten and robbed and left for dead on the road between Jerusalem and Jericho (Luke 10:25-37). Were they too busy? Did they have important schedules to keep? Were they too engrossed in themselves to even notice him? Maybe they’d seen such a scene countless times before and had become hardened. It’s easy to judge them. But if I think about it honestly, I can see when I’ve been the same way.
I have multiple deep and painful bruises from the accident. Miraculously, nothing was broken. Miraculously, I didn’t hit my head. My friend, Kelly, called me the day after the accident. The first thing she said was, “Kathy, how did you survive that crash?”
“I called out to the Lord and He saved me,” I told her.
“I believe it!” she said.
After my son, Ethan, took me home, my friends Karen and Judy came out to see me. We sat around the dining room table. The same table where only last winter the prayer group Mel, Karen, Judy and I are a part of came out for lunch. We had such a wonderful time around that table. We shared, we laughed, we ate, we prayed.
I told them the story of the accident. They needed to hear it and I needed to tell them. They loved Mel, too. Karen said that as she was listening to me tell about the light she suddenly knew that angels were covering me during the accident. I know it’s true. It’s the only way I was able to walk away from it, with help, of course.
My bruises are healing a little bit every day. It was humbling that for a few days others had to lift my feet up for me as I got into a vehicle. I couldn’t stand very long and I used one of Mel’s old canes for support. I thought of him and the pain that he dealt with every day, but never complained.
Sometimes I’d hear him wince and I’d say, “Are you okay?”
“Oh, these crazy knees,” is all he’d say.
I’m bruised, but not broken. To look at me, you won’t see any bruises. They’re hidden. How many people out there are bruised in other ways that we never notice? How many carry lifelong bruises that never heal? There’s only one cure. We won’t find it in the world. We only find it in Jesus Christ. He saved my life a long time ago. If I wouldn’t have lived through that accident, I know that the Lord himself would have taken me home. Do you have that assurance too? I pray that you do.
Sometimes things happen suddenly. Before we know it, our eternity is decided. No more chances. No more time for debate whether God exists and whether He’s worth our time. No more time to say, “Wait a minute. Maybe I do believe in Jesus.”
There will come a day when it will be too late for each of us to make that decision. If we haven’t asked Jesus into our hearts and repented of our sins, we won’t spend eternity with Him. It’s as simple as that. Today is the accepted time. Today is the day of salvation (1 Corinthians 6:1-3). Embrace it! And watch as those hidden bruises are healed by the one who was bruised for each of us.
“He was wounded for our transgression, He was bruised for our iniquities; the chastisement for our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
