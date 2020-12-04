YODER: Bruised but not broken, thanks to the Lord

“Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever” (1 Chronicles 16:34).

Last week I wrote about the car accident in which my beloved husband Melvin passed into eternity. I believe I saw the moment that the Lord took him home. I saw a bright light behind Melvin, then the semi hit us. I never saw the truck, even though I was looking in its direction.

The beautiful light hid that image from me.

After Mel’s Celebration of Life, a friend of ours told me that as she was thinking about what to write in the sympathy card for me, she saw Melvin. She saw a look of surprise on his face and then joy. She saw him throw his canes triumphantly up into the air. I believe that’s exactly when I saw the light. In fact, as Carol was telling me this, I saw Melvin’s face. I saw what she was describing. And I saw the light again.

Immediately after the accident, I looked at Melvin. There was not a mark on him. He looked beautiful. The peace of the Lord was on him.

As two kind men were helping me out of the car, I realized that I could barely walk. And something odd happened. It’s very hard to describe. In what I think was just a second or two, I was encompassed by fear. A fear I’ve never experienced before. A shaking, life-changing fear.